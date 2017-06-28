Now the real work begins to re-open W. A. Fisher Auditorium's doors.

Shuttered since Barrie Central Collegiate closed a year ago, the Dunlop Street West theatre could have its lights on again – if a $13-million fundraising campaign gets community support.

“This is our opportunity to have a concert hall in our downtown and at a fraction of the cost it would ever take to build it ourselves,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said.

Council gave final approval Monday to enter into negotiations with HIP Development to buy the theatre and land as part of a property exchange; the city owns Red Storey Field right behind BCC.

City staff will also gauge community support for acquiring the 950-seat auditorium, and the public's willingness for a capital fundraising campaign for 100% - or another percentage councillors agree upon – of the required redevelopment cost.

Only Coun. Mike McCann voted against the auditorium plan – pointing to other large capital projects, such as the $120-million Barrie-Simcoe Emergency Services Campus and renovations to Barrie City Hall.

“We have not budgeted for this capital expense. We don't have funds set aside for operating costs,” McCann said. “I know that many think that fundraising is going to be the main source of capital cost; my thoughts are that the city is going to have to pay millions to complete this project.”

The Ward 10 councillor noted the downtown theatre currently owned by the city is not being used to capacity, that many nights it sits unused – which might make any savings from renovating Fisher Auditorium redundant.

“The opposing argument is that we will be able to bring new acts and new tourism to our city,” McCann said. “My problem with this statement is we don't have enough vacant hotel room to accommodate (these patrons).”

Lehman said he intends to speak with those in the community with fund-raising experience, particularly those who led campaigns for Meridian Place, Five Points theatre, and Painswick Library - all of which exceeded their fundraising targets.

The mayor said he also plans to put together a working group of community leaders who can design and stress-test the capital campaign.

He said this could include possible sponsorship, leadership gifts from corporations and individuals, and something similar to the 'take your seat' campaign, which would see donors sponsor a seat in the auditorium. An endowment fund which would support ongoing operating costs could be part of the plan as well, Lehman said.

“The goal of this would be to give a feasible fundraising plan to council in September,” he said. “It is very early days yet but I am encouraged by the community support to this point.

“(It) has been over-whelmingly positive, and I'm hopeful that will translate into genuine community support behind it.”

Lehman said the $13-million cost is one that could be staged – in terms of what needs to be done immediately, and what can be done over time – such as renovations to the cafeteria, to focus on what needs doing to get the theatre open.

“This is a great opportunity for the community and the city, but it will take some hard work to make it viable,” he said. “It's an opportunity that was not planned but could be a big benefit if we can make it work financially and operationally.”

Coun. Doug Shipley has changed his mind on the project.

“If it can be done ... with some fundraising campaign (dollars),” he said. “If not, I would have serious issues.”

Buying the auditorium and any involved land exchange is slated to be on the Sept. 11 agenda to consider the next steps.

Last April, Waterloo-based HIP confirmed it had bought and will develop property containing not only BCC, but the former Prince of Wales school site, for $5.8 million from the Simcoe County District School Board.

It's to be a residential project called Modern Bayside Residences, at 125 Dunlop St. W. and 50 Bradford St.

The property's use is institutional and the zoning is C1-2. Central area commercial (C1) and transition centre commercial (C2) zoning offers a number of uses.

In the residential sector, this zoning permits apartments, all types of townhouses, single-family homes and rooming houses.

In the commercial sector, they allow uses from hotel/motel to office, medical, restaurant and shopping centre. For institutional, the zoning allows school, library, museum and religious use.

The city owns Red Storey Field, and in the past has said its future could depend on the purchaser of the Barrie Central/Prince of Wales property. It could eventually be sold to that buyer/developer, depending upon whether the city's long-term vision for downtown Barrie is maintained by any proposed development.

The 7.4-acre site, along with Red Storey Field and three or four land parcels along Bradford Street, could also be combined for the redevelopment - potentially about 20 acres.

More than two years ago, the school board decided Barrie Central and the former Prince of Wales Public School were surplus to its needs and approved selling them.

