It’s a week for wishes and, sadly, condolences.

We start with a happy birthday wish for my spark plug of a niece, Natalie. Her day-to-day normal for the past several years has included keeping scholastic and job and band plates spinning, all successfully.

Most important, she plays bass and that alone earns respect from this proud uncle.

A wish here for summer weather consistency. On that, congrats and best wishes to Ian and Jasmine Churchward, who got married last Saturday afternoon at the MacLaren Art Centre.

I don’t know how popular it is as a gallery, but as a place for a wedding under a blue June sky that promises eternity, have to say, it’s perfect.

During the speeches, one of the Jasmine’s bridesmaids began talking about being a regular customer of the grocery store where Jasmine works as a florist.

The bridesmaid – sorry, didn’t get your name – said that, if she was in a down mood and Jasmine happened to notice, Jasmine would find a rose and give it to her, just to brighten her day.

And in the telling, the bridesmaid brightened an already festive moment. And now you’re reading about it.

A simple, kind act that will never get the attention of the Nobel prize nomination committee, but the kind of thing that keeps the world going.

If in town on Tuesday you heard that CF-18 jet screaming across the sky, showing off some sweet maneuvres that had some swagger to them. (Winning an argument with gravity while telling physics where to go, will do that to you.) I loved the monstrous sound this winged beast made. I’d use the adjective “awesome,” but that poor thing is still suffering from overuse back in 2010.

Seeing and hearing the CF-18 made me wish for a return of the hot-air balloons that used to grace our summer skies. They’d launch from the grass of what used to be Molson Park, saunter up to the clouds... fssssssssssst... and then just bob in the evening breeze.

On the edge of Saturday, a happy 150th to Canada.

For what it’s worth, my favourite place in Canada: the south shore of Nova Scotia.

One of my favourite Canadian quotes: Talking with the hostess of a bed and breakfast in North Sydney, N.S., one time, I told her how impressive it was to see that bright blue tartan and bagpipes being played when you cross over from New Brunswick. “That’s Nova Scotia. You’re in Cape Breton now, son,” she said, sternly. Indeed, I was.

My favourite piece of Canadiana prose: There’s lots to choose from out there, but the following, from an article by Neil Macdonald in the Oct. 29, 2016, CBC News.ca, will do. “The moose is not the most flattering animal to have as an avatar. It’s a lumbering, awkward, bad-tempered, gigantic doofus of a beast, with the appearance, at least, of slow-wittedness. It certainly lacks the predatory majesty of, say, a bald eagle.”

And, with sadness, condolences to the Genovese family, mourning the loss of son/brother Carmen recently, aged 55. He is survived by his wife, Jo Bradley.

If you’re a fan of Pizzeria Italia in Barrie, you’ve seen the photo of Carm, around age six, in the restaurant, giving the “OK” sign with thumb and index finger, proud of the dishes his family was serving.

I remember him well, from St. Mary’s school. A good guy, always even-keeled.

Good old St. Mary’s: now more and more like a thousand years ago. Sometimes I wish time would slow the heck down.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.