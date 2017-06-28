The battle of unbeaten Intercounty Baseball League teams was as advertised.

Conner Morro's sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the ninth scored Brandon Dhue for the game's only run as the Barrie Baycats improved to 16-0 with a 1-0 win over the London Majors on Tuesday night at Coates Stadium in Midhurst.

London dropped to 14-1 with the loss.

Ryan Rijo opened the Baycats' half of the ninth with a single and was replaced on the bases by Dhue.

Branfy Infante sacrificed Dhue to second, and the pinch runner moved to third on a wild pitch the next at bat.

After Steve Lewis walked and Glenn Jackson was given a free pass to load the bases, Morro hit a fly ball to centre-field on the second pitch that scored the winning run.

Rijo had a pair of Barrie's seven hits.

On the mound, Emilis Guerrero (5-0) went the distance and scattered two hits with a pair of walks and eight strikeouts.

He outduelled Murilo Gouvea (2-1), who went all 8.2 innings and allowed a run on seven hits with four walks and 10 strikeouts.

Chris McQueen and Byron Reichstein had London's hits. Reichstein also stole his fifth base of the season.

The Baycats, who improved to 16-0, are back in action on Thursday night when they host the Brantford Red Sox.