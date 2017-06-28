Guests at Wednesday’s Hickling Recreational Trail grand opening were led on a small tour along the region’s first multi-use trail that connects Barrie to Springwater Township.

It is one of four additional trail connections being constructed over the summer that will allow residents to move between the two municipalities.

When completed, the trails will complete an 11-kilometre gap in the Trans Canada trail and help form part of the 165-Km Simcoe County loop, which will open later this summer.

The project was a partnership between the Simcoe County, City of Barrie, Springwater Township and the Trans Canada Trail organization.