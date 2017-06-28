Auditorium, flags: LETTERS

Get behind W.A. Fisher Auditorium purchase

(Re: ‘City could purchase downtown theatre’ in the June 22 edition of the Examiner)

I read that council may purchase W.A. Fisher Auditorium, so it can once again be a public facility for music and stage productions.

Our growing city needs a theatre and the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts is not large enough, nor does it have sufficient parking, for the type of productions wanting to play here.

When I attended the last public event closing Barrie Central Collegiate, former mayor Janice Laking told us the citizens of Barrie paid for the auditorium, not the board of education.

Come on, Barrie city council. Do the right thing and make us the proud owners once again of Fisher Auditorium.

I encourage everyone who cares about having a theatre to write letters and phone your councillor.

Let’s get behind the movement to once again own Fisher Auditorium for the citizens of Barrie and area.

Judi Bolton

Barrie

Fly your flag proudly

(Re: ‘Wave the patriotic flag - and check the label’ in the June 24 edition of the Examiner)

Robin Baranyai’s column is so true, unfortunately.

The original flag store in Thornton, so close to home, is the exception.

Their Canadian flags are made right here at home, so you can fly them proudly with the knowledge that you are supporting something home-made.

I am so grateful and honoured to be a part of this wonderful country of trees, water and peace.

So all my countrymen and our new residents, fly your flags and raise your glasses in a toast to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Happy birthday, eh?

Irene Flemming

Oro-Medonte Township