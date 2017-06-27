This will one day be home to 3,974 Barrie residents.

City council gave final approval Monday to rezone 229 McKay Rd. W. and 980 Veteran's Dr. for 1,472 residential units, on more than 217 acres near Barrie's city limits.

“We've talked about a new kind of development in the (former Innisfil) lands, and this is a good example of it,” Coun. Barry Ward said, noting a street grid system, plentiful sidewalks, parks opening at the same time as the subdivision and stormwater management ponds that are not going to be fenced off.

“As a kid I spent a lot of time in the summers hanging around ponds. It's something kids do,” he said. “And in the winter time, we shovelled them off and played hockey on them.”

Watersand Construction's development breaks down to 1,100 single detached homes and 368 townhouses.

“We know that the only solution for an affordable housing crisis is more housing , and the more we can let off the pressure value by introducing a range of additional housing into our community, the better we are in the bigger picture,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said.

Barrie city council approved an affordable housing strategy in February 2015, intended to increase the supply and range of affordable housing options for residents at all income levels and stages of life.

The 10-year plan's goal is to create 840 affordable rental units in the city by 2024.

Affordable housing is a range of housing types, including low-cost accommodation for ownership and rental, along with subsidized housing. It also means families and individuals of all income levels can find suitable and adequate places to live - without spending too much of their income on housing.

The Watersand development will also include a central elementary school,

almost 15 acres of natural heritage land, a 5.5 acre neighbourhood park near the school, 12 kilometres of new streets, and 17 kilometres of sidewalks.

Lehman noted this development is seven years in the making and the level of complexity associated with this type of subdivision plan is substantial.

Watersand also wants to build 16 industrial employment blocks right across the street, at McKay and Veteran's, on 101 acres of land.

The Barrie-Innisfil Boundary Adjustment Act of 2009 transferred 5,770 acres from Innisfil to Barrie on Jan. 1, 2010.

Development plans for this huge area have been formulated slowly by the last two city councils in Barrie.

On the same evening the 229 McKay Rd. W. and 980 Veteran's Dr. rezoning was being approved, there was also a public meeting for rezonings and subdivision applications to build 2,120 residential units on 294 acres of land south of Mapleview Drive and east of Yonge Street.

The Salem Secondary Plan and the Hewitt's Secondary Plan were both approved by Barrie city council in June 2014.

Late last year, a public meeting was held to rezone the Hewitt's and Salem secondary plans, where another 41,000 people are to live by 2031. About 5,700 units would be built in the Salem plan, 10,000 units in the Hewitt's plan.

These areas are for 60% of Barrie's population growth to 2031; the remaining 40% will be within the city's old borders.

The residential template is for a diversity of single-family homes, townhomes, two-unit homes, apartments, garages set-back to homes with restricted door sizes, smaller car spaces, retail places and restrictions on commercial/recreational vehicles in residential areas.

bbruton@postmedia.com