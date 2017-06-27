Tennis leagues wrap up
The 2017 Royal Flush Under 18 Tennis Superleague and Under-10 Little League came to a close on Saturday at the Midhurst Tennis Club with the team of Claire Brown, Danila Troitsky, Kam Crake, Ava Wright and Lauren Kennedy winning gold in the U-18 division. In the U-10 Little League Division, Alyssa Kucherawy defeated Judah McEachern-Brown to win the singles title. This marks the 10th year running junior tennis house leagues in Barrie. Shown are little leaguers, top row from left, Ben, Mikey, Sadie, Ella and Cecily, along with, from row from left, Nicole, Katie, Regan, Alyssa and Judah. SUBMITTED
