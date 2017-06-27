Tennis leagues wrap up

The 2017 Royal Flush Under 18 Tennis Superleague and Under-10 Little League came to a close on Saturday at the Midhurst Tennis Club with the team of Claire Brown, Danila Troitsky, Kam Crake, Ava Wright and Lauren Kennedy winning gold in the U-18 division.

In the U-10 Little League Division, Alyssa Kucherawy defeated Judah McEachern-Brown to win the singles title.

This marks the 10th year running junior tennis house leagues in Barrie.