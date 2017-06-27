Some things you never forget.

While the fogs of time may have dimmed some of the memories for the 100 seniors gathered at Parkview Community Centre, their voices were loud and proud when those who could, stood, to sing O Canada Tuesday morning.

“I remember the bells ringing from the churches in Montreal when we celebrated the centennial in 1967,” said Lois Sandilands, 86, of the Waterford Retirement Residence.

“It stands out as a really proud moment for me. I was, and still am, so proud to be Canadian. It’s the best country in the world.”

Wearing red and white hats and shirts seemed to be a minimum requirement for the seniors’ Canada Day sing-a-long; many also had Canadian pins, ribbons and flags in their lapels or fixed in their hair.

As the crowd took to its feet for the national anthem, several men saluted smartly during the song and then again as fervently during ‘God Save the Queen’.

Led by musician Adrien Robitaille, who sang, played piano and guitar, program co-ordinators from several Barrie retirement homes including, the Waterford, Barrington, IOOF, Victoria Village, Whispering Pines, the Coleman Centre and Grove Park joined in the chorus.

A portion of the event was facilitated in part by the city's Outreach Program.

“I am so thankful to have been born in Canada,” said 84-year-old Elsie McGuire, who said she and her husband taught in Africa during the late ‘60s.

“It was a great experience, but the day we got back to Canadian soil was the happiest day of my life,” she said. “I still give thanks every day to have been born here.”

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1