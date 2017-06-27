Devin Scully has added his name to the Progressive Conservative Party nomination for the Barrie-Innisfil riding in the next Ontario election.

He joins Barrie Coun. Doug Shipley and Lawrence Vindum, owner of The Butcher Shop.

Scully has worked as the Barrie, Muskoka and North Bay sales representative of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a federally incorporated not-for-profit organization, and was responsible for its fund-raising.

Before that, Scully served as president of the Nipissing University Campus Conservatives and has served two terms as vice-president for youth of the Huron Bruce Progressive Conservative Association.

Scully is also known for authoring Swynnedle, which concerns the record of Liberal Premiers Kathleen Wynne and Dalton McGuinty.

For more information on Scully, visit devinforbarrieinnisfil.weebly.com, or e-mail him at devin4barrieinnisfil@gmail.com.

The next Ontario election is scheduled for June, 2018.