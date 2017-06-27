The shocking murders of eight seniors in long-term care homes in western Ontario have raised the hackles of seniors’ advocacy groups across the province.

The Canadian Association of Retired People (CARP) was pleased to hear the provincial Attorney General Yasir Naqvi and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Eric Hoskins committed to establishing an inquiry after a slew of murders and assaults at the hands of former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer went unreported for nearly a decade.

Yet CARP spokesperson Wanda Morris said they would now like to monitor the inquiry to ensure it is comprehensive.

“We eagerly await the terms of the inquiry to ensure that its scope is sufficient to address the actions, responsibilities and duties of the many institutions and individuals who failed to prevent or put a timely stop to Wettlaufer’s crimes, and to look at the systemic issues, which have failed to protect residents of long-term care homes,” Morris said.

On Monday, Superior Court Justice Bruce Thomas meted out a 25-year sentence with no chance of parole to former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 50, who killed eight seniors by injecting them with overdoses of insulin between June 2007 and August 2016.

She also attempted to kill another four seniors and assaulted two more and will serve 10 years for each attempted murder and seven years for each aggravated assault.

Morris said current checks and balances – including the retirement homes’ staff, the ministry of health, the coroners who performed the autopsies and the College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) – all played a part in quietly allowing Wettlaufer to continue on her murderous rampage during the last decade.

“She had been suspended repeatedly for medication errors, and yet she was allowed to keep working,” Morris said.

“This should all be reviewed.”

Local residents and volunteers in Barrie’s facilities are also questioning how the abuse was allowed to continue unseen for so long.

“They have to find out what happened, in case it can be repeated,” said Lois Sandilands, 86, of Barrie.

Sandilands was one of 100 seniors who joined a sing-along at Parkview Community Centre on Tuesday morning.

As a resident of the Waterford Retirement Residence and a former co-ordinator of a long-term care facility in Montreal, Sandilands said she, too questions the oversight that allowed Wettlaufer to quietly kill seniors in care homes with no one catching on.

“It’s a sad situation all ‘round,” Sandilands said.

The college of nurses released a statement Tuesday indicating they would welcome an independent public inquiry into the circumstances of the Wettlaufer case.

“We support the opportunity to find ways to prevent this from happening again,” the statement said.

“CNO’s one and only mandate is to protect the public and we owe it to Ontarians to clearly understand how this happened, and what systemic improvements can be made so that all of us working within the health care system can work together as effectively as possible to protect and care for our loved ones.”

In a joint statement released Monday, Naqvi and Hoskins commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones under Wettlaufer’s care.

“On behalf of the Ontario government, we want to express our deepest condolences to the victims, their families and the communities in Woodstock and London and surrounding areas,” the release said.

“What happened was a tragedy. That’s why we are establishing an independent public inquiry to look into the circumstances in this case.”

The next stop in the process will be to create the public inquiry through an order of council and appoint a commissioner.

The ministry of health release further states, “It is our hope that through the inquiry process, we will get the answers we need to help ensure that a tragedy such as this does not happen again.”

Victoria Village Manor volunteer Beth Fotherby agreed there should be an inquiry to regain the trust of seniors and their families in long-term care homes.

“There should be an inquiry,” said Fotherby.

“We treat them like family,” she added. “There’s no second chance when you make a mistake and this was no mistake. She got life and she should have.”

