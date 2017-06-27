INNISFIL – A woman told police she had been choked and had her hair pulled out when South Simcoe officers arrived at an Alcona home just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police called to an assault in progress were told a man fled when he heard officers were on their way.

Investigators determined a man was on bail conditions to stay away from the woman, but had been there all day Sunday drinking.

Police said the woman did not require medical attention.

On Tuesday, a 65-year-old Innisfil man surrendered to police. He was charged with assault, choking and three counts of breaking the terms of his release on another charge.

The man was held for a bail hearing.