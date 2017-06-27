Editor's note: The following story contains allegations which could be disturbing to some readers.

A former Barrie high school teacher faces allegations of professional misconduct with a female student before an Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) disciplinary hearing July 12.

David Thomas Hay, who taught at Bear Creek Secondary School, is accused of having an inappropriate personal relationship with the student between September 2009 and June 2014.

According to OCT documents, Hay made comments through electronic communications to the student that included saying “don't waste your money on a dildo – take the vibrator route for sure,” “Now go and picture me giving you a vibrator and give yourself a fantastic orgasm,” and “On a scale of 1 to 10 how was that orgasm? And btw, took me about the same amount of time!”

The documents also say Hay told the student about his sexual relationship with his wife and suggested the student might engage in sexual activity with them.

He also visited the student at her home and took her out for brunch.

Hay faces sanctions that include a reprimand from the disciplinary hearing panel and being mandated to pass a course before going back in classroom.

“The third most common and last sanction is revocation of the teaching certificate,” said OCT spokeswoman Gabrielle Barkany. “Generally speaking, the sanction would essentially affect the ability of the person to teach.”

The OCT alleges Hay is guilty of professional misconduct, in part because he abused a student psychologically or emotionally, and he abused a student sexually, the document states.

Hay committed acts that would reasonably be regarded by OCT members as “disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional,” states the document .

The Simcoe County District School Board did look into these allegations.

“There was an internal investigation completed, but we are not able to share details about the investigation or its outcome,” said Melanie Slade Morrison, the board's communications manager.

Hay received his degree to teach physical and health education, along with science, from the University of Toronto in 1995.

Slade Morrison confirmed that Hay was a teacher at Bear Creek, but is no longer employed by the school board.

Hay retired May 2, 2016, according to the OCT.

The college's disciplinary hearings are open to the public, although seating is limited and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hearings are conducted at 101 Bloor St. W. in Toronto, and typically take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

