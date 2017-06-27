Five chosen for Team Ontario

Perhaps the province's U19 field lacrosse team should be called Team Orillia. Five local players are among the 18 selected to play for Team Ontario at this summer's national championship in Nova Scotia.

Abbi England, Jordan Kummer, Hannah Morris, Emily Van Kessel and Kaiti Van Kessel have been selected to represent their hometown and their province at the U19 Women's Field Lacrosse National Championship July 22 to 24 in Halifax.

"I think it's incredibly remarkable that a city this size could put five kids forward for Team Ontario," said Pat Morris, who has coached the girls in the Orillia Lady Kings program. Most are members of the provincial champion U19 squad that is hoping to repeat this summer as Ontario's best. With that in mind, Morris is not surprised the talented and driven players have found their way onto the radar of Team Ontario.

"Given that they're the provincial champions and given that they have an incredible amount of talent, I'm not that surprised," said Morris, who credited the Lady Kings program, the second largest in the province, for helping to attract quality players. "I can't say enough about that program and this cadre of kids especially. On top of that, the two high schools have excellent programs. Having said that, it's an incredible achievement to have five of 18 girls on Team Ontario come from Orillia."

For England, it will be her fifth Team Ontario experience. "It's definitely different than playing with your regular club team," said the Grade 12 Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School student who will play NCAA lacrosse next year with Bryant University. "Playing for Team Ontario has definitely made me more confident trying out for different teams."

She had some advice for Kummer and Hannah Morris, who will be making their debuts at the provincial level in Halifax. "I'd say, first and foremost, have fun and enjoy the experience," she said. "As for advice, I'd say you have to demand the ball, be loud and be confident and it will definitely help you in the long run whether you're going to camps for schools or just playing with new people."

Emily Van Kessel, a goaltender, will be competing in her third national championship tournament with Team Ontario. "For me, it's definitely fueled my passion for the sport," said the recent Hill Academy graduate who will be playing with her sister next year at Canisius College after both earned scholarships. "Being in an environment where everyone is at a higher level and going to compete for their province at the national level... it's really fun to know you're playing for something that is much bigger than you."

Kummer, who was a late addition to Team Ontario when Quintin Bullen, her Orillia Lady Kings teammate, was called up to Team Canada, was "over the moon" when she was selected. "I just want to do well and prove that I can play at this level," said the Grade 11 Orillia Secondary School student.

Hannah Morris, a Grade 11 student at Fogarty, echoed those sentiments. "I know that I'm one of the younger players and it's my first year, so I will need to (find) my role on the team," she said. "I know I need to demand the ball more and be vocal because a lot of the girls don't know me."

Team Ontario will open defence of their national crown at Dalhousie University's Wickwire Field July 22 when they play three games within 10 hours against provincial squads from Nova Scotia, Alberta and B.C. On July 23, Ontario will battle Team New Brunswick and then the playoffs will begin.

"Ontario won it last year so we are a favourite to win this year but B.C. always gives us really good competition," said England. "Last year, we beat B.C. by just one goal, so it should be exciting."

