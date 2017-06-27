Eyes will be on the skies above Kempenfelt Bay, Wednesday evening

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, along with a CF-18 demonstration fighter jet, will be streaking across the bay between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. during the Illuminate Barrie Kickoff Airshow.

Snowbird Capt. Paul Faulkner, who will be piloting one of the CT-114 Tutor jets, touched down at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro-Medonte Township Tuesday afternoon with his teammates.

“People can expect to see a dynamic show, hopefully under clear blue skies, and see the nine red Tudor jets doing main formations all together,” he said. “The solos will split to do the head-on passes, which are a crowd favourite.

"As we approach Canada Day, the Canada Burst (formation) is quite fitting and hopefully we have the skies for that on Wednesday as well as the Maple Split,” Faulkner added.

Faulkner said he and the other pilots are happy to be part of the celebrations in Barrie on Wednesday and in Ottawa on Canada Day.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be part of the team on Canada’s 150th birthday and to be in Ottawa above Parliament Hill on July 1,” he said, adding Kempenfelt Bay is a great venue.

“We think it’s an awesome place for an airshow. Viewers will have almost 360-degree coverage to see it from all the different vantage points,” Faulkner said.

Canadian Forces Capt. Matthew ‘Glib’ Kutryk, who will be piloting the bright red CF-18, said residents are in for a treat.

“People in Barrie are going to see an amazing show over the water, which presents a unique environment,” he said. “I’ll be taking the airplane down to 300 feet over the water and doing everything I can with those powerful engines and its aerodynamic capabilities."

Kutryk said he’ll be travelling just under Mach 1, or just below the speed of sound.

“When the aerodynamic cone builds as we approach the speed of sound, you will actually see vapour if the humidity is high enough and it looks like it’s creating a cloud that’s flying with the plane,” he said. “It will make a bit of noise and show how this airplane can fly.”

His jet will zipping along about 1,300 or 1,400 kilometres an hour.

“We keep it at .95 Mach so we don’t go through the speed of sound,” Kutryk said. “At Mach 1.0 we create that sonic boom when the cone bursts and that shockwave makes a little too much noise and we don’t do that around built-up areas.”

James C. Massie, who was instrumental in bringing the Snowbirds to Barrie this time around, said he was thrilled to be able to help make it happen.

“To be able to start celebrating Canada 150 on Wednesday night with the Snowbirds is a wonderful opportunity for our community to say thank you to the Canadian Forces,” he said. “With this year being Canada's 150the and Barrie having such an amazing waterfront, we thought there’d be no better opportunity than having the Snowbirds here.

“The Snowbirds are so much more than a display show. They travel all over North America as ambassadors for Canada,” Massie added.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman described the Snowbirds as a Canadian icon.

“We’re so lucky to get them and everybody is excited about seeing them,” he said. “The opportunity to have them here just a few days before Canada Day is amazing.

“Crowds for fireworks displays in the past have been upwards of 20,000 just on the waterfront, and sometimes more than that if you include surrounding areas so I expect we’ll see many tens of thousands of people,” the mayor added

No boats will be allowed on Kempenfelt Bay in what is called "the box", or the show area, he said.

“There are a number of boats from different police forces that are coming up and doing it out of the goodness of their hearts to support the show,” Lehman said.

Kutryk said being a RCAF fighter pilot is “the most rewarding feeling in the world.

“The proudest day of my life is when I became a fighter pilot and then eventually learning I’d be sharing this aircraft and celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday,” he added.

During Wednesday evening’s event, there will also be a demonstration from the Great War Flying Museum.

Canadian Forces Base Borden will be set up at Heritage Park from 1 p.m. on 9 p.m. on Wednesday with military displays and the ever popular kiddie commando course.

Families can also enjoy the Promenade Days midway.

To learn more, visit www.barrie.ca/Culture/Festivals/Canada-150/Pages/Air-Show.aspx to learn more.

