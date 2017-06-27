Jason Ford isn't ready to let the cat out of the bag just yet, but it's expected the Barrie Colts general manager and head scout will make dynamic Russian forward Andrei Svechnikov the first-overall pick in Wednesday morning's 2017 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

Svechnikov, who's listed at six-foot-two and 188 pounds, is clear and away the most talented player available this year in the annual European draft, something Ford would have to admit.

"The only way you would pass on him is if you knew he was only going to be here for a year and you knew of another stud player that would be here for three years," said Ford, who will announce Barrie's first-overall selection shortly after the draft begins at 11 a.m.

"He's probably a maximum two-year player, but at the end of the day, he's by far and away the best player in the draft," Ford added.

A special talent, Svechnikov's stay in junior hockey isn't expected to be a long one. That's because some draft experts are touting the 17-year-old from Barnaul, Russia as a possible first-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

"He's got a really high hockey IQ," Ford said of Svechnikov. "He sees the ice like nobody in his age level. With a lot of kids I've seen in Ontario in the 2000 (age group), his hockey IQ, how he sees the ice and his offensive upside, is better than anybody I've seen.

"Put that along with the fact that he's big and strong, and already played a year in North America,” the GM added.

Svechnikov spent last season playing for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the United States Hockey League. He finished his rookie campaign with 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 48 games. That placed him sixth in league scoring, which is especially impressive when you consider he was just 16 and playing in a league with players three to four years older than him.

Svechnikov bagged USHL rookie-of-the-year honours and was named to the first all-USHL team.

"There's a lot to like about the kid, no question about it," Ford said.

The Colts will use just one of their two picks in Wednesday's import draft after signing Russian centre Alexei Lipanov on Friday.

Lipanov, a third-round pick (76th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Saturday's NHL Draft, was a first-round selection (44th overall) of the Colts in the 2016 CHL Import Draft.

Lipanov and Svechnikov are quite familiar with one another, having played together on Russian national teams.

In late April, the duo, playing on the same line, led Russia to a 3-0 win in the bronze-medal game at the 2017 IIHF Under-18 World Championships in Slovakia.

"There's a year difference between them, but Svechnikov has played up at least a year for most of the last couple of years," Ford said. "In international play, there's a familiarity with each of the players having played together.

"I'm not saying they're best friends, they lived far from one another, but there's a comfort level with each other there."

Everywhere Svechnikov has played he has turned heads. At the 2016 World Junior 'A' Challenge in Bonnyville, Alta., last December, the speedy winger set a tournament record with eight goals. Three of those came in the bronze-medal game, a 7-4 win over the Czech Republic. He was named the tournament's most valuable player after leading the event with 12 points.

"At the under-18 tournament two years ago, he was playing as a double underager and he looked pretty good," Ford said. "This year, as an underager, he was one of the best players in the tournament. This past season he played in the Under-17 World Junior 'A' Challenge against his own age group and he was dominant."

Svechnikov is expected to be the second member of his family to play in the Canadian Hockey League. His older brother, Evgeny, 20, a 19th-overall pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Draft, played two seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

Like his older brother, Svechnikov wanted to play here to improve his English and get used to the North American style of game.

"His brother's been through the CHL already and he's probably followed his career and talked to him a lot about that," Ford said. "Playing a year already in North America (in the USHL), they planned it out where he'd come over.

"Rather than play in Russia as a 16-year-old, come over the year before your draft and get used to everything; work out the growing pains and all that stuff."

Each CHL team is allowed to have two import players on its roster. The order of the selections in the two-round draft are based on last place to first in each league, with the OHL, QMJHL and Western Hockey League rotating the order of the picks every season.

This year, the OHL will select first overall, fourth, seventh and so on in the draft.

After the Colts, the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) will hold the second pick, followed by the Kootenay Ice (WHL) and then back to the OHL with Guelph Storm holding the fourth selection.

The draft is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

ICE CHIPS: With Lipanov signing Friday, the Colts have one import slot open. Defenceman Tom Hedberg, a second-round selection (104nd overall) of the Colts in the 2016 CHL Import Draft, will not return and has elected to play back in his native Sweden.