If we could wither the weather we would.

With 56 of the last 86 days of spring rain-soaked, most people would gladly wring the neck of the weatherman if they could find him.

“I’ve taken to wearing a mask when I go out now,” said David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, who lives in Barrie.

Phillips, who rhymes off weather data like he’s reading from a book of evil spells, is only half-joking.

“It’s the fickleness of this fitful weather. It really is the scourge of the weather office. It’s as though a cold front sits over you and it just doesn’t move,” Phillips said.

Phillips said we’re getting the odd glimpse of sun, but it’s almost a teaser because within a few hours, the rain and wind return.

“It really is wearing us down. A dry, sunny day at this point would be ‘yippee’,” he said.

As Barrie and the rest of Canada prepares for the 150th birthday of Confederation, party-planners are watching the weather with a wary eye.

Across from Heritage Park, Townsend Amusement staff was just starting to set up the midway to kick-start the celebrations Monday afternoon, but had to delay… because of the rain.

“It’s almost like it’s the same storm that keeps swirling above wherever we go,” said Ken Fidler, and his workmate, Marilyn Whitehorse, agreed.

Perched under a game-booth’s umbrella, Whitehorse said from Niagara Falls to Clinton to St. Catharines, the rain has followed them all the way.

“It’s like 15 minutes of wind and then it rains for an hour and then the sun comes out. And then it starts all over again,” she said with a bare-armed shiver.

“It’s like our own little cloud is following us.”

Phillips isn’t going to disagree; he’s forecasting a thunderstorm for Tuesday.

However, if there is a silver lining in those grey clouds, it’s that it might clear up in time for the air show on Wednesday when the Canadian Snowbirds take to Barrie’s skies.

“Given the kind of weather we’ve been having, it will be a perfect 10,” Phillips said.

The forecast for the air show is 22 degrees Celsius with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon, but clearing up for the evening’s festivities.

Canadian Forces Base Borden will host military displays at Heritage Park between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The air show begins at 6 p.m. with the Snowbirds as well as a CF-18 demonstration and a Great War Flying Museum performing over Kempenfelt Bay.

It’s expected to rain again on Thursday, but Friday is expected to be warmer than it has been with a balmy 26 C forecast.

Canada Day might see a drop of rain in the morning but clear up and hit about 22 C.

“It won’t be a drencher or a soaker and the rest of the day looks pretty good, although it won’t be muscle-shirt or tank-top weather. It will be a little cooler,” he said.

Barrie is hosting a Canada Day party during Downtown Barrie’s annual Promenade Days. The event will feature activities for the entire family, with vendors and live entertainment in Heritage Park and conclude the Canada Day festivities with fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay starting at 10 p.m.

And, in case of inclement weather, fireworks will be held Sunday.

