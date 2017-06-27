News Local

Snowbirds swooping over Kempenfelt Bay Tuesday afternoon

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 Air Demonstration Team will be flying over Barrie Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday to kick-off the city’s Canada 150 celebrations. IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER FILE PHOTO

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 Air Demonstration Team will be flying over Barrie Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday to kick-off the city’s Canada 150 celebrations. IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER FILE PHOTO

(STAFF) — A CF-18 demonstration jet and the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds will be flying over Kempenfelt Bay on Tuesday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

During the Illuminate Barrie Kickoff Airshow on Wednesday, the Snowbirds will be flying over the bay between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Residents of Barrie and the surrounding communities may hear the jets as they pass overhead.

The aircraft will not descend below 500 feet over built-up areas and will not pose any danger to the public or infrastructure.



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »