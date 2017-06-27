(STAFF) — A CF-18 demonstration jet and the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds will be flying over Kempenfelt Bay on Tuesday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

During the Illuminate Barrie Kickoff Airshow on Wednesday, the Snowbirds will be flying over the bay between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Residents of Barrie and the surrounding communities may hear the jets as they pass overhead.

The aircraft will not descend below 500 feet over built-up areas and will not pose any danger to the public or infrastructure.