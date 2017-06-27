Snowbirds swooping over Kempenfelt Bay Tuesday afternoon
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 Air Demonstration Team will be flying over Barrie Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday to kick-off the city’s Canada 150 celebrations. IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER FILE PHOTO
(STAFF) — A CF-18 demonstration jet and the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds will be flying over Kempenfelt Bay on Tuesday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
During the Illuminate Barrie Kickoff Airshow on Wednesday, the Snowbirds will be flying over the bay between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Residents of Barrie and the surrounding communities may hear the jets as they pass overhead.
The aircraft will not descend below 500 feet over built-up areas and will not pose any danger to the public or infrastructure.