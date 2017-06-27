Actress Salma Hayek titillated her Instagram fans on Sunday by posting a sexy snap of herself while undressing after a party.

The Frida beauty stood with her back to a mirror for the close-up selfie, showing off her shimmery eye shadow as she closed her eyes and tilted her head back for the camera.

However, followers were quick to notice the reflection of Salma’s bare back, which revealed she had been posing topless, with her black dress pulled down to her waist as she disrobed.

The 50-year-old star simply captioned the image, “When the party is over....,” adding the hashtags, “#night #fiesta #stolenmoment”.

Salma isn’t the only aging stunner to show off her figure on social media -- Halle Berry, also 50, has become known for stripping off for Instagram in recent months.

In February, she posted a video of herself slipping out of her Oscars dress to go skinny dipping back, and then in March, she uploaded a shot of herself standing in a field, arms outstretched, wearing only a white lace kaftan.

As the sun beamed through the revealing outfit, it was clear the smiling Monster’s Ball star was wearing nothing underneath.

Her most recent provocative shot was uploaded in May, when Halle donned only a thong to press her body up against a glass door. She appeared mostly in silhouette, so only the outline of her curves could be seen.