A driver who blew twice the legal limit rolled his car on Edgehill Drive Sunday night.

Police say the 29-year-old Barrie man was travelling along Ferndale Drive shortly before 10 p.m. when he struck a car parked at the side of the road.

Police believed the man to be under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested for impaired driving.

At the station, he blew double the legal limit of blood/alcohol concentration and was charged with impaired driving offences, his licence was suspended for 90 days and his car – what’s left of it – was impounded for seven days.