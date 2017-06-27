The wide-open spaces of Barrie's new development frontier are filling in fast.

A public meeting was held Monday for rezonings and subdivision applications to build 2,120 residential units on 294 acres of land south of Mapleview Drive and east of Yonge Street, on the former Innisfil land.

Almost half are single detached homes, but there are also apartment units, townhomes and walk-up apartments.

The development is also to include more than 43 acres of natural heritage land, a neighbourhood park, an elementary school and a fire station.

Despite the size of this proposed development, only one person spoke at the public meeting Monday.

Josephine Martensson-Hemsted, had concerns about how this subdivision would affect traffic on Lockhart Road, which is south of this development.

“The traffic is really bad right now and there have already been a number of close calls,” she said, asking that city staff look into the matter.

Martenssen-Hemsted also had concerns about some of the 12-metre-wide roads (instead of the normal 18 m.) being planned in the subdivision, and about parking on those streets.

As did Coun. Arif Khan, who has concerns about snow clearing and first-responder access on smaller streets.

“I’m really trying to visualize a third less (of street),” he said.

Coun. Peter Silveira had concerns about how the walkway to the adjacent, proposed public high school would work.

“I represent an area with a lot of walkways (Ward 5) and we have a lot of problems, with garbage, etc.,” he said.

Keith McKinnon of KLM Planning, representing one of the developers, said the nearby homes would be configured to have eyes on the walkway, and it would be well-lit.

Mayor Jeff Lehman also had concerns about the walkway, where it would connect with the high school site and the vehicles using the parking lot there.

Planning staff told Lehman the city has not received a revised school site from the Simcoe County District School Board.

“We haven’t received a revised site plan for the school they (SCDSB) are in such a hurry to build?” he asked, somewhat rhetorically.

A new public high school at 225 Prince William Way was approved in June of 2016. Its plans include a 135,625-square-foot, split-level school for just more than 1,000 students. The site would also have two sports fields, a rubber running track, parking and enough room for 15 portable classrooms.

City council and the school board argued for months about the specifics of the plans, before it was approved by a 6-5 vote.

This land is zoned agricultural and environmental protection (EP), but would be rezoned to allow residential development, parkland and institutional uses.

Approximately one-third would remain green space and/or EP.

Monday's planning meeting actually combines three applications.

The first, and largest application, is by Pratt Development and Crisdawn Construction for 793 and 843 Mapleview Dr. E., 103 St. Paul's Crescent and 830, 864 and 912 Lockhart Rd. It's for more than 1,500 residential units on almost 199 acres of land.

The second application is for 833 Mapleview Dr. E. by an Ontario numbered company, for 540 units on 75 acres of land.

And the third is for 57 units on 11 acres of land, southwest of the Pratt/Crisdawn land, by another numbered Ontario company.

A neighbourhood meeting for these applications was held April 20 and 18 people attended.

Comments were made about the range of housing types and sizes that will be available, traffic calming, ensuring there will be enough parking and how walkable this development will be, to and from the natural heritage system and amenity areas.

This land is part of the Hewitt's Secondary Plan, part of Barrie's new development frontier.

The Barrie-Innisfil Boundary Adjustment Act of 2009 transferred 5,770 acres from Innisfil to Barrie on Jan. 1, 2010. Development plans for this huge area have been formulated slowly by the last two city councils in Barrie.

The Hewitt's and Salem secondary plans are where 41,000 people are to live by 2031. About 5,700 units would be built in the Salem plan, 10,000 units in the Hewitt's plan.

These areas will hold 60% of Barrie's population growth to 2031; the remaining 40% will be within the city's old borders.

The Salem Secondary Plan and the Hewitt's Secondary Plan were both approved by Barrie city council in June 2014.

A public meeting is one of the first stages of Barrie's planning process. These applications will now go to city planning staff for a report, and a recommendation.

Barrie councillors should see that report this fall, and make a decision.

