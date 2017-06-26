Northern Shootout draws hundreds to area

For the second straight year, rain put a damper on the popular Northern Shootout, an annual showcase of slo-pitch that draws hundreds of players to the Sunshine City.

This year's 10th annual Northern Shootout drew 63 teams in a variety of divisions, while, for the sixth straight year, the event also serves as a national championship for 18 of Ontario's top men's and women's slo-pitch teams. Of the 81 teams who competed, 40 were from outside the region.

The Toronto Orioles, whose roster includes Oro-Medonte's Chad Robinson, defeated Niagara Falls-based Game On 26-14 Sunday afternoon to claim the SPN A Division Canadian title. The championship game in the Ladies A division was rained out.

"My team (the Orillia Merchants) won three straight men's A Division national championships from 1997-99," said Mike Borrelli. "So, me and a couple of other guys decided to start this event here - to bring the national championship to Orillia."

This year's 10th annual tourney saw teams compete in a variety of men's, women's and co-ed divisions at diamonds throughout the region. Tudhope Park served as tournament headquarters and featured a popular beer garden. At that diamond, each batter was announced as he took his turn at the plate.

Borrelli said in addition to the two diamonds at Tudhope, tournament games were also played at Bayview Park, Kitchener Park, McKinnell Park and Carmichael Park in addition to two diamonds behind the Guthrie Arena and diamonds in Brechin and Rama.

"If we had a (pinwheel) facility like they have in Barrie, we could easily accommodate more teams," said Borrelli. "And we could have a lot more tournaments throughout the year."

While the lack of a central, four-diamond complex is an issue, Borrelli said slo-pitch players love to come to Orillia for the Northern Shootout. "I think it's the atmosphere by the lake and the social element. They like coming north and it's a great place to play and a great place to visit," he said.

The players, he said, also love the homerun derby, which has become a must-see, marquee event on the Saturday night of the tournament. Last year, the popular event was cancelled due to torrential rains, so everyone was thrilled it returned this year, said Borrelli.

Among those hitting bombs over the Tudhope Park fence was Chad Robinson, who had many in the stands supporting him as he tried to win the derby. While he didn't win the title -- slugger Jamie Gregoire of Game On won bragging rights -- he did hit three massive dingers.

"It's awesome," Robinson said of the derby. "The adrenaline is just pumping... it's such a high. The key is to pick the right pitches and tune out all the noise. It's always fun to hit homeruns, right?"

The tournament is a homerun of sorts, said Borrelli. He estimates the annual event pumps $400-$500,000 into the local economy over the course of the weekend. "The guys from SPN think that's a pretty conservative estimate," he said, noting every hotel room in the region is booked long in advance for the tournament. "They go out to eat, they go shopping, buy gas... they spend a lot of money in Orillia."

And that will continue next year, he said, noting plans for the 11th annual event are already underway. "We've been chosen to once again host the nationals next year, so we're really happy about that," said Borrelli. "It's pretty cool to have more than 80 teams come to Orillia each year... that's why I do it: It's great for the community."

