Local talent in NHL Draft

A few names familiar to local sports fans have taken the next step towards their dream of playing professional hockey.

During the weekend’s NHL Draft in Chicago, former Barrie Colts ‘AAA’ minor-midget star Morgan Frost was selected 27th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Frost, who’s listed at five-foot-11 and 170 pounds, scored 20 goals and added 42 assists in 67 games last season with the OHL’s Soo Greyhounds. He also has a pair of goals and six assists in 11 playoff games.

The Flyers moved up to No. 27 in the draft after the St. Louis Blues sent the pick and Jori Lehtera to Philly for forward Brayden Schenn.

Barrie native Matt Brassard was selected in the seventh round (188th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks.

The 18-year-old defenceman, who started his junior career with the OHL’s Barrie Colts, had seven goals and 11 assists in 33 regular-season games after being traded last year to the Oshawa Generals. He added a goal and three assists in 11 playoff games.

Alexei Lipanov, whom the Barrie Colts signed last week out of Russia, was selected in the third round (76th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lighting.

The Colts announced Friday they had signed Lipanov to an OHL contract.

The 18-year-old Moscow native was taken in the first round (44th overall) of last year’s CHL Import Draft by Barrie. The centre is listed at six-feet tall and 200 pounds.

Last year, he played in two leagues in Russia. He started in the MHL with the HK MVD Balashikha where he collected three points in 11 games.

Lipanov then went on to play in the VHL for Dynamo Balashikha where he tallied three goals and eight points in 21 games.

Lipanov also represented his country in the world junior tournament as captain of Team Russia. He had three points in seven games of the tournament.

King City native Mario Ferraro, whom the Barrie Colts selected 193rd overall in 2014 but never signed, was drafted in the second round (49th overall) by the San Jose Sharks.

Ferraro, an offensive defenceman, had eight goals and 33 assists in 60 games last season with the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers. Previous to that, the Don Mills Flyers product played two seasons with the OJHL’s Toronto Lakeshore Patriots.

He has committed to play for the University of Massachusetts next season.

The Canadian Hockey League Import Draft will be held on Wednesday. The Barrie Colts hold the Nos. 1 and 61 picks. The online draft starts at 11 a.m.