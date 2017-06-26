Kings behind the eight ball

The Orillia Experience Nissan Kings entered this weekend in the driver's seat with a chance to score a pair of home-floor victories and seize an early stranglehold in their first-round playoff series against the Akwesasne Indians.

But by the time the final buzzer sounded Sunday afternoon, the Kings felt like they had been run over by a truck and now find themselves in a deep 2-0 hole in the best-of-five series that shifts back to Akwesasne next weekend.

The results are especially disheartening because the Kings could just have easily won both games. On Saturday night, the Kings started strong, played well and entered the final frame deadlocked with the favoured Indians 10-10. But the visitors dominated the final 20 minutes and took advantage of some costly mistakes and untimely Orillia penalties as they drew first blood courtesy a 14-10 triumph at Rotary Place.

On Sunday afternoon, the home side sizzled early, building a 4-0 lead as the team rode the coat-tails of Nevin King, who scored three first-period goals to give his team an early advantage. But just as they did the night before, the Indians quietly took over the game, roaring back to tie the game as the Kings stalled before scoring two late goals to head into the first intermission with a 6-4 advantage.

In the second period, the Kings used stifling defence and some key saves from Dylan O'Rourke to frustrate the Indians for most of the frame until a pair of late goals meant the Kings led by just one, 7-6, heading into the final period in a game they knew they had to win.

However, a 52-second lapse early in the third, during which Akwesasne struck for three quick goals, proved fatal for the Kings. That doesn't mean they gave up. Teagan Meredith scored to cut the lead to one and after the Indians restored their two-goal advantage, defenceman Michael Greco stole the ball in the offensive zone and raced down the floor, capping his individual effort with a pretty breakaway goal that brought the fans out of the seats as the Kings closed the gap to 10-9. It was as close as they would get.

In the dying moments, the officials opted not to a call what looked like a sure penalty against Akwesasne and the experienced Indians were able to control the ball for much of the final minute. With their goalie on the bench in favour of an extra attacker, the Kings managed one late tying attempt but could not beat Indians netminder Dustin Hill, who was stalwart between the pipes.

While King led the Kings' attack with three goals, veteran Matthew Campbell potted a pair and singles were tallied by Meredith, Greco, Tyler Conn and David Wilkie. In the end, it wasn't enough against the tough, physical Indians who head home with a 2-0 series advantage.

The Kings are discovering that in the playoffs, the difference between a win and a loss is razor-thin. At times Sunday, Kings forwards tried to force plays that weren't there; those efforts led to turnovers that Akwesasne turned into scoring opportunities. For the Indians, patience proved a virtue as they took a rope-a-dope approach that frustrated the feisty Kings.

Despite the losses, the Kings have nothing to hang their heads about. The Indians, who rolled to a 15-5 regular-season record, were fortunate to win both games against the 9-10-1 Kings, who played with passion and determination - right to the final buzzer.

Akwesasne could wrap up the series Friday night. If Orillia can prolong the series, games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Akwesasne.

KINGS THINGS: Matthew Campbell was awarded the Dapper Depot Player of the Year Sunday. Dapper Depot owner Steve Orr, a long-time Kings supporter, presented Campbell a store gift certificate for $500 to recognize the feat. It's the second straight year Campbell, who finished sixth this year in league scoring, has won the award. The Kings were without veteran Trent Boyd (flu), Tye King (injury) and Mitchell Pellarin (injury) Sunday. The Kings went 1-for-4 on the power play and successfully killed both Akwesasne power-plays in their matinee loss.

