Faucet fraudsters sought

BRADFORD WEST-GWILLIMBURY – Two men used slight-of-hand to rob a hardware store on Saturday.

South Simcoe Police say two men entered the Bradford Home Hardware shortly after noon and selected several faucets.

After paying the cashier $800, the first man asked for the cash back to check something.

On surveillance video, he can be seen palming some of the money before handing the rest back to the clerk.

About the half-an-hour later, the men returned to the store and obtained a full refund.

The store is out $400 and police are looking for the two men in a silver Dodge Charger.

The first man is described as a heavy-set man with a tan complexion. He was about 6-feet tall and had a birthmark behind his ear.

The second man is also described as having a tan complexion, about 5’2” tall, with an average build. He had an unknown accent.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to call 905-775-3311 ext. 1409 or email ranjit.sandhu@southsimcoepolice.ca.