Colour Fest celebrates culture at Barrie Curling Club
Prit Chikawala is happily multicoloured as fellow revelers dance within a haze of coloured powder that had been thrown around at Barrie's Colour Fest's Festival of Colours, celebrating Indian culture, at the Barrie Curling Club on Saturday. KEVIN LAMB PHOTO
