Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) recently held its annual Service Awards celebrating 365 staff and physicians for reaching service milestones between five and 45 years.

In the staff category, 11 members of Team RVH reached the 35-year milestone including Lois Smith from the integrated stroke and rehabilitation inpatient unit; Barbara Leonard from interprofessional practice; Charlene Hendricks from laboratory services; Constance Wood from clinical informatics and applications; and Janice Cimadamore from clinical informatics and applications.