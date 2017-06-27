Glenn Jackson’s bases-loaded single scored a pair of runs and gave the Barrie Baycats a 3-2 walk-off win over the Kitchener Panthers on Saturday at Coates Stadium in Midhurst.

With the victory, the Baycats remain atop the Intercounty Baseball League standings with an unblemished 15-0 record.

The Baycats will put their undefeated streak on the line Tuesday night when they host the London Majors, who are also unbeaten with a perfect 14-0 record.

The two heavyweights were scheduled to meet earlier this season, but the doubleheader was rained out.

On Saturday, the Baycats loaded the bases with a hit and two errors before Jackson’s single brought home Brandon Dhue and Branfy Infante to end the game.

Kyle DeGrace had Barrie’s other RBI, while Jordan Castaldo had two of Barrie’s six hits.

Enerio Del Rosario (2-0) recorded the last five outs for the win. He didn’t give up a run on one hit without a walk or strikeout.

Brett Lawson started and gave up an unearned run on three hits in 5.1 innings. Lawson walked two and struck out three.

Justin Interisano had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers, while Yulexis La Rosa drove in the other run.

Mike Schnurr (1-1) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in two innings. He struck out one.

Starter Noelvis Entenza went 4.2 innings and yielded a run on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Sunday’s IBL schedule saw the Kitchener Panthers and the Burlington Herd play a doubleheader in Kitchener.

The Herd took the first game, 4-0, as Adam Prashad (3-2) threw a complete-game two-hitter with three strikeouts. Matt Schmidt drilled a three-run home run in the third inning, and Kevin Hussey hit a solo blast in the fifth.

In the second game, Ryan Douse scored on an error in the 10th inning as the Panthers won, 9-8. Kitchener led 8-3 before Burlington scored five in the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, London’s home game on Sunday afternoon against the Brantford Red Sox was rained out, as was Hamilton’s home game versus the Baycats. No make-up dates have been announced yet for either game.

On Saturday afternoon in Burlington, five different Herd players went deep in a 15-9 win over the Hamilton Cardinals.

Justin Gideon, John Whaley, Andrew Mercier, Carlos Villoria and Cooper Lamb all homered in the win.