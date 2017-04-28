Wrestlers descend on Rotary Place

Orillia was the centre of the wrestling universe Friday - at least for local elementary school-aged students.

About 384 athletes from 16 schools competed in the annual Simcoe County Elementary School Wrestling Championship at Rotary Place, the second-straight year the event has been held at the west-end arena.

"At one point, believe it or not, we used to have almost 700 kids competing in the gym at ODCVI," said Juris Ligers, who has organized the annual event with fellow teacher Tom Earle, for 18 years. "It's been a labour of love to work with the city to be able to have the event at Rotary Place."

The duo petitioned the city's grants committee for funds to cover the costs of renting Rotary Place for two days - one for the city championship and one for the county championship. "It was a seven-month process, but they were kind enough to grant us the funds to cover the costs and it's been well worth the effort," said Ligers. "It's great to be able to show off this beautiful facility. Safety is paramount here, the seating is great, there's lots of parking... it's ideal -- especially when you compare it to sitting on the bleachers at ODCVI all day."

While results weren't available from the day-long tournament, Orillia's Regent Park Public School entered the event as the defending champ. However, earlier this week, Regent Park came second at the city championship to Notre Dame Catholic School; Monsignor Lee Catholic School finished third.

The athletes are broken up by weight and fight in either a Grade 5/6 division or a Grade 7/8 division. The top three combatants in each division earn medals and results from each school's top 15 placers are tabulated to determine overall team results. "The top four teams will each get a banner to be hung in their school and the overall winner gets a large trophy they can display at their school," said Ligers.

And while the competition is intense, wrestling is about more than pin falls and defeats, he said. "A lot of the kids competing here today are not on their school's volleyball or basketball teams," said Ligers. "This is a sport for everyone. We have kids with physical or developmental special needs. We have a kid with a visual impairment wrestling today. Wrestling is unique. If you come to practice, you're on the team, so it's an opportunity to do a sport and be on a team. It's awesome."

It's also a lot of work. It takes about 12 hours of after-hours work for Ligers and Earle to organize the combatants and set up the bouts. It takes the collective efforts of countless coaches and volunteers to pull off the day-long event and arrange for referees and the myriad other logistical details.

"Coaches did it for us when we were younger and we loved it and have great memories from then," said Ligers. "It's rewarding for us to be able to give back and to see wrestling flourish. We're just doing our part."

