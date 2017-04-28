Canada’s stars of stage - music, theatre, comedy and more - showcase their talent at Theatre by the Bay’s annual fundraiser on May 8.

“It’s really exciting lineup this year (and) we were able to secure another package from a resort in South Africa for the live auction,” said Iain Moggach, executive director of Theatre by the Bay.

“One thing I’m very excited about is the diversity of talent that Alex (Dault, TBTB’s artistic director) has been able to come up with - fantastic singers and monzambique dancers.

“Chilina Kennedy has had a pretty impressive career - (she was) part of the Stratford Jesus Christ Superstar that went to Broadway - and Shawn Hawk, who was in Faust last year, will be doing a performance (and) there’s lots of new talent,” he added.

Chilina Kennedy headlines the variety-packed evening, which is a major fundraiser for TBTB’s summer season.

She has been starring as Carole King in the musical Beautiful on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theater and will be appearing in the show when it plays the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, June 27 to Aug. 20.

Since graduating from Sheridan College and the Birmingham Conservatory for classical theatre in Stratford, Kennedy has performed numerous times in the United States as well as three seasons at Stratford Festival and Shaw Festival among other theatres. In addition, she is a founding member of Toronto’s Theatre 20.

Earlier this month, she performed with vocalist Ryan Silverman and Amabile Choirs of London for the Toronto Symphony’s Best of Rodgers & Hammerstein show at Roy Thomson Hall. Two years ago, she released a solo folk-pop CD called What You Find in a Bottle.

Additional performances include: celebrated Jeremy Walmsley Trio, a pop/jazz/funk/soul group out of Toronto as well as Monzambique dancers led by Pulga Muchochoma. Singer Steffi Didomenicantonio marks her first performance at Stars Come Out, as does Adrian Marchuk, who has performed in Barrie in the past with his own concert/shows and is slated to do so again this summer with his latest Over The Rainbow. It centres on the music of Harold Arlen, who wrote songs in The Wizard of Oz.

Internationally renowned silks dancer, Kadri Hansen, marks her first time at the Stars show.

Sean Hauk and Kelly Holiff are back for another year. Also appearing, the smash improv group Sex T-Rex, a multi award winning comedy troupe from Toronto.

Plans are also in the works to show snippets from the upcoming summer season at TBTB.

“We got a great response when we did that last year so we’re doing it again,” said Moggach.

The highlight of the upcoming season will be an original play called The Five Points. It centres on the people and stories of present-day Barrie. The collaboration between Dault and actors from the TBTB company is based on a series of interviews they conducted. The play marks a different direction for the 15-year-old theatre company, in part because of the success of previous original plays. Last season’s riveting look back to Barrie’s war years, We Must Have More Men, will be staged again in November to tie in with Remembrance Day.

The annual children’s show returns this summer with another Mike Holland and Isaac Haig creation called Land of Make Believe. They wrote, and Holland directed, Adventure Island which sold out in the summer of 2016. Tickets for all shows are available through theatrebythebay.com or the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts box office, 705-739-4228.

Theatre by the Bay presents the annual Stars Come Out event on Monday, May 8 at the Georgian Theatre, 7:30 p.m. There is also a silent and live auction. Tickets range from $27.16 to $62.16, available at the box office, 705-739-4228. VIP tickets are $127.13 and are only available by contacting Theatre by the Bay, 705-735-9243.