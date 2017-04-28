Hyppolite Brissette was a massive, muscular man with long hair and a flowing beard, covered from his feet to his face with tattoos, which are believed to have been a record of his many travels. A Métis, he roamed much of North America, from Quebec to the Pacific.

Brissette was born in what would become a suburb of Montreal, possibly on Sept. 20, 1792, but at least three other dates have been given. He joined Lt.-Col. Charles de Salaberry's Canadian Voltigeurs - one of the key Canadian forces during the War of 1812 - and saw a lot of significant action.

For example, Brissette earned mentions in despatches for his contributions during the Battle of Chateauguay, Oct. 26, 1813. It was an early Canadian victory (one battle among a series that thwarted the American invasion into Canada in eastern Ontario and western Quebec) - and very Canadian in character. It saw French Canadian regular troops fighting alongside British regulars, English Canadian militia and regulars, conscripts, First Nations. The leader in battle stood on a tree stump, which he called his "wooden horse." But they beat back an American force more than double their size.

Brissette's role was either with a small force defending a ford across the Chateauguay River or a First Nations ranger force that kept the Americans from flanking into the treeline around the Canadian position blocking the road. Both utilized some of the few rifles used in the battle, which suggests he was a skilled soldier, comfortable with the latest weapons available. He was wounded in the action, but he continued to serve.

After the war, Brissette was stationed at Drummond Island, where he spent time as a voyageur. He was hired by the North West Company and/or the Hudson Bay Company - there are records of his hiring by both - and crossed much of North America while working for these fur-trading companies. He made the crossing over the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific at least twice by himself.

On one of his return trips, his business took him to Lesser Slave Lake in northern Alberta, where he met the daughter of the band chief. Her name was Archange Soufille Accoura L'Hirondelle (Hirondelle). While Archange's father had no problem with Brissette as a business partner, he didn't like him as a suitor for his daughter, which may have been because he was Métis.

At any rate, the couple left the village without permission during the night. The family and part of the village gave chase, but Brissette was an accomplished voyageur at this point, very strong and clearly capable of outrunning the pursuers. They were married at Drummond Island in 1824. Archange was 18; her husband, 32. Their elopement could have been a death sentence, but they returned to her homeland numerous times, so it's believed the couple and the family came to an agreement.

Brissette and his wife had least 11 children together - possibly, more than 13 - living at Red River, Man., Sault Ste. Marie and Penetanguishene.

Brissette was a multi-tasker. He moved from being a voyageur to crewing with the likes of Capt. Henry Bayfield. Bayfield had taken over the survey of the Great Lakes from William Fitzwilliam Owen in 1816 and had the gargantuan task of charting much of Lake Huron, including the thousands of islands in Georgian Bay.

Bayfield worked out of Severn Sound, Coldwater, Waubaushene, Victoria Harbour, Midland, Penetanguishene, Collingwood, Meaford and Owen Sound, to name a few Georgian Bay harbours. Even before Brissette worked on the middle Great Lakes, he had worked with both Bayfield and Owen. When the two naval surveyors were working on the lower lakes, charting Lake Erie, Brissette was part of the crew of the two eight-oared, lug-sailed boats that hauled Bayfield and Owen around the lower lake.

In 1818, Bayfield had finished Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair and moved into Lake Huron, setting up his headquarters in Penetanguishene.

According to Alexander Osborne, early editor of the Midland Free Press and local historian, Bayfield "had established his headquarters at Penetanguishene preparatory to beginning his arduous surveys of Lakes Huron and Superior with their well-nigh countless islands and labyrinthine coasts and channels."

Brissette may have liked this work as it was available year-round, although he obviously left to work for a fur-trading company, because he met his wife in Alberta in the middle of the survey work.

Osborne wrote, "in winter the survey of the shore lines on the different lakes was done upon the ice, Mr. Bayfield living in camp with his French voyageurs."

The Lake Huron survey took about five years and, in 1823, Bayfield was ready to move on to Lake Superior. The two boats they'd been using - the eight-oar, giant rowboats - were worn out. Bayfield hired the Hudson Bay Company's schooner, Recovery, and moved his headquarters to Fort William on Lake Superior. Brissette joined and left this expedition as it fit him.

It was a tough assignment. The Recovery was worn out before the survey was finished, and Bayfield was forced to halt operations when the schooner started leaking so badly, it was in danger of sinking. A new boat was commissioned; it was named New Recovery.

In 1825, Bayfield had finished and left for England to prepare his work for the cartographic engravers. These charts would be used for decades.

After the surveying, Brissette returned to working as a voyageur and moved to Penetanguishene in 1828, when the Drummond Island post was closed down (partly thanks to surveys like the one he completed with Bayfield, which were used in drawing the boundaries between Canada and the U.S.A.).

Brissette continued to contract out to Hudson Bay Company until 1838, when he seemed to have settled down in Simcoe County full time to set up a farm and, apparently, hired himself out for other local work.

In Micheline Marchand's thesis paper on the settlement of the Drummond Islanders in Simcoe County, she wrote it wasn't a seamless transition for the voyageurs to become farmers, especially older ones like Brissette: "It should also be noted that, compared to the farmers with a voyageur background, who are all under 60 years of age, among the labourers at least five men that are part of the voyageur group are over the age of 60. This may be an indication that the older voyageurs, used to working in the fur trade, are having a hard time adapting to farming. Among this latter group of voyageurs, a few nevertheless, have specialized trades: Hyppolite Brissette, for example, at age 70, declares that he is a carpenter, and James Farling, at 76 years old, a blacksmith."

Brissette seems to have done well enough for himself. He died in Victoria Harbour Feb. 3, 1885. Depending on his birth date, he was 88, 92 or 109 when he died.

