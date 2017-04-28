I must be in the minority when it comes to doing my income taxes.

And I'm not talking about paying my fair share for the privilege of living in Ontario, and Canada, which I'm sure I do.

It's that I prepare my taxes by hand, on the paper forms, first in pencil, then in ink, before mailing them off to the federal government.

OK, I use a calculator for the math – but even then I keep a paper copy of the numbers I've added, subtracted, multiplied and divided.

The bottom line is that I just don't trust cyberspace to keep all of these figures for me, or at least not when it comes to income taxes and my friends at Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

I like something I can hold in my hand, to eyeball, when it comes to taxes.

Just in case, months later, if the CRA is on the other end of the phone line, I can look at the same copy he or she is eyeing, if perhaps there's some discrepancy.

Possibly this mild paranoia is because I'm old and have always done my taxes this way, stretching back to my teenage years when my dad showed me how.

You get two copies of every form, so do your taxes and check all the math before copying it into ink and mailing your return off to the CRA by whatever deadline the federal agency sets (it's Monday, May 1 this year).

And, of course, that deadline is only if you owe the government money. When the government owes you money, well, take your time.

There's no hurry when you're just getting some of your own money back.

Of course, if you're getting a refund, your taxes are done in early March and you check the mailbox every day. It still doesn't arrive until mid-June.

And that's the way it used to be for me; I got a refund every year, which I always re-invested in the local economy. Hockey equipment, tennis shoes, music, books, even spiffing up my wardrobe, if you can call new Levis that.

That's when I could write off my own tuition, or my children, or their tuition.

But those days are gone, and there's no refund for me this year.

I can't tell you how much I have to pay (it's not much), because the CRA doesn't like anyone talking about its business, even when it's your money. Privacy laws or whatever.

But I was a tad disappointed with the CRA this year.

The paper return (available at all Canada Post outlets) doesn't have an envelope anymore. And I couldn't find, among all of those paper forms, what address my return needed to be mailed to.

I knew it was somewhere in Sudbury, but that wasn't good enough (although I was tempted to just post it to 'The CRA, somewhere in Sudbury', but thought better of it).

So I called the 1-800-CRA number to ask where I should send my tax return, and my cheque. After being told I wasn't entering enough information from my 2015 return (social insurance number, net income, etc.), and pushing '0' about six times, I finally got a live person.

He told me envelopes were no longer part of the paper forms (which I knew), but he did give me an address.

The guy was very apologetic, although he must have known the government was getting a cheque from me – when I was calling four days before the deadline.

A few friends have told me it's better not to get money back, so the governments don't have my money for more than a year, to spend on stuff that's of no help to me.

Well, maybe, although I don't mistrust government that much.

But I still like my taxes done on paper.

Bob Bruton is the Examiner's city hall reporter. His taxes are done for another year, and he's got a copy just in case the CRA comes a-calling this summer.