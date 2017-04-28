Evan Hicks stood bravely before the assembled crowd of mourners to put a human face on the National Day of Mourning.

The seven-year-old Barrie boy lost his father in a workplace-related crane accident in 2016.

More than two dozen workers, dignitaries and union representatives joined the Barrie and District Labour Council to offer condolences to Hicks and his mother, Lauren Button, during the flag-raising ceremony at Barrie City Hall on Friday.

The flag was raised to its full glory briefly before being dropped to half-staff, as this is the first year all government buildings are lowering their flags in memory of workplace injuries and fatalities.

“Last June 22nd, Evan’s father was killed at his job,” said Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth, who introduced the young boy. “Evan is here to learn about this organization and to celebrate the life of his father.”

Johnathan Hicks, 35, died when a six-foot section of a metal crane he had been helping to dismantle fell over and struck him, at the RES Group of Companies on Highway 89 on June 22.

His co-workers performed CPR until paramedics arrived but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Hick’s former wife said the Ministry of Labour is still investigating his death.

On Friday, Hoggarth was one of a handful of people who spoke about workplace safety; what’s been accomplished and work yet to be done.

Hoggarth said the first Ontario Worker’s Compensation Act was passed on April 28, 1914.

“More than a century later, we gather together on this National Day of Mourning to remember all those who have been killed or who have suffered disease or injury as a result of work,” she said. “What began as a labour movement here in Canada is now practised in more than 100 countries.”

While Hoggarth pointed out that since 2003, injuries per worker have dropped by more than 50%, there are still an estimated 1,000 work-related deaths in Canada each year.

Brian Wilkie, a representative of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, spoke of working on a project where a labourer died 23 years ago.

“Hardly a day goes by that I don’t think of this man and his family,” Wilkie said, his voice breaking.

“He was operating a Bobcat,” Wilkie said. “At some point, he got off to refuel it and the machine somehow started to jump into gear and ran him over repeatedly. In the subsequent Ministry of Labour investigation, it was revealed that this Bobcat had a problem with the starter. So to fix the problem with the starter, they (staff) overrode the safety switch so the machine wouldn’t automatically shut off when the driver left the seat. Appropriately named the kill switch.

“It was revealed that a lot of workers on this project knew that this had been done and that safety wasn’t a priority with this company,” he said.

Wilkie read Don Merrell’s ‘I chose to look the other way’ poem that sent a chill through the spines of those gathered at City Hall for the memorial.

Merrell wrote, ‘He knew the risks as well as I, he took the chance, I closed an eye, and with this act I let him die. I could have saved a life that day but I chose to look the other way.’

Locally, workers supported by the Barrie and District Injured Workers Group include nurses, personal support workers, staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, teachers, education workers, paramedics, migrant workers, a truck driver, factory workers, a letter carrier, a housekeeper, a construction worker, a railway worker and a cable-splicer.

“We receive calls every month,” said Barrie’s injured workers’ spokesperson, Christine Nugent. “All of these workers have faced various forms of denial for pension or health- care compensation, and who are locked into months and years of litigation to receive justice and their rights.”

Nugent spoke out against contract positions for workers without benefits or union representation, as well as asking the government to continue the inspection of workplaces.

“We do not support the direction of this economy where employers will be able to self-inspect health and safety in the workplaces,” Nugent said. “We believe government inspection and enforcement of workers’ rights is essential. And we do not support the downloading of responsibility for injured workers from employers and the compensation system to the municipalities be it Ontario Works, Ontario Disability Support Program, and other social services.”

Mayor Jeff Lehman said it takes a cultural shift to demand the highest level of safety to protect employees on the job.

“So what you’re all doing, recognizing the Day of Mourning, and what the government has done by having the flags at half-mast in every city across our country, is to say we have to pay attention,” Lehman said.

“If you think it’s just a flag raising, it’s not. It needs to be a movement, an effort that reaches out to people, where people pay attention and say ‘why is that flag at half-mast? Who are we remembering? Why did we lose them? And what can we do about it?’

The more we can instil that culture of safety, the more we can speak up, the more we’re going to save lives and that’s ultimately what today is all about: remembering those we’ve lost and committing to a culture of safety that prevents us from losing more.”

