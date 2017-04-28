INNISFIL – A Montreal man was arrested, but two others got away, following a shoplifting at Cookstown's Tanger Outlet Mall Thursday evening.

At 6:30 p.m., three people entered the Sunglass Hut and one distracted the clerk, South Simcoe police said, while multiple pairs of sunglasses were stolen.

The clerk and two customers gave chase and one man was apprehended outside, with help from another mall employee. He was held for police.

Officers were given a false name, but his real identity was determined – along with a warrant for his arrest.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, obstructing police and breaching the terms of his release. He was to be transferred to Peel Regional police, holders of the arrest warrant.

The other two are still at large, police said, and there's not much of a description. A woman did drive off in a car with Quebec plates, police said.