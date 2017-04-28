Human trafficking lurking around Canadian youth

It’s easy to take safety for granted in Canada, and it is equally easy for one to be tricked into life-altering circumstances.

Human trafficking was something that would have barely crossed my mind, but recently more cases have been brought to light. Many of these involve the victim being taken and used right here in our country.

Just this month, York Regional Police have arrested more than 100 men – including a Barrie man -- for attempting to purchase sex from children online.

The sex trade is just one of many other types of human trafficking in our world, with other notable examples being forced labour and organ trafficking.

On Friday, April 21, Barrie police Const. Diane Dallaire came to St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School to inform my peers and I about the issue.

“Nobody is immune as it can affect anyone regardless of race, colour, gender, religion or socio-economic status,” Dallaire said. “There are, however, those that are more at risk, which can include youth who are homeless or have a difficult home life, have drug addictions, have low self-esteem, feel a lack of belonging, struggle with mental-health issues and struggle with financial issues.”

If victims realize their situation, they often fear reporting their trafficker due to either acts or threats of violence. With this in mind, I feel an unfortunate sense of confidence that many victims out there may never receive any kind of deserved justice.

Dallaire noted that trafficking victims often show changes in behaviour, dropping grades and attendance in school, newer and more expensive possessions and clothing, different friends, secrecy and becoming withdrawn, and having a new boyfriend who is not named or brought home.

These days, it is easier than ever to contact strangers through online dating, social media and the Internet in general. Since these interactions are not face-to-face, it is impossible to know if anyone is authentic.

I highly recommend avoiding putting any kind of personal into online profiles, especially since neither myself nor my friends know most of the people following us online.

As a kid, I always felt like warnings about online interactions were just hyperbolic, as many others probably do. Now I truly see the consequences that a few split-second decisions can make. Knowing these dangers, I question why parents would let their little children spend so much time interacting online. If teenagers can be naive, what about innocent kids who have yet to be exposed to such horrors of humanity?

After all, a quarter of human-trafficking victims in Canada are underage.

It’s ironic how so many people are uncomfortable with face-to-face conversation, but are completely OK with gambling on people being who they claim to be online. It isn’t hard to fake a profile online, and more people need to think about this before taking unnecessary risks.

Last June, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne pledged $72 million to combat human trafficking, with both the Progressive Conservatives and the New Democratic Party agreeing that the problem needs to be addressed.

It is time to take a stand, and our government’s investment and the media raising awareness are just two of hopefully many more steps in the right direction to come.

Justin Demelo is a Grade 11 co-op student from St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie.