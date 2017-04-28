Growing up beside a residential school: LETTER

(Re: ‘Stance on natives unwise and unwelcome’, letter to the editor in the April 20 edition of the Examiner)

I wonder where Don MacNeil gets his information from? From government websites, history books, native groups?

There is lots of filtered information that is tipped in favour of the Indians. Senator Lynn Beyak refuses to be swept up in the belief that no good came out of the Indian Residential Schools.

Our country has been conditioned to believe that the Residential School Program was a disaster. If someone says anything good about residential schools, there is immediate rebuttal. “Stop! We can’t have anyone saying good things about these institutions.”

I lived beside a residential school in Manitoba and I saw lots of good happening there in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. Every day I went to high school with Indian children, played hockey against them, competed in piano festivals and served them gasoline for their cans from my dad’s service station.

We need more services saying “Thank you Mr. and Mrs. Rusaw (principal) for providing a well-rounded education at Birtle Indian Residential School.”

Brian Honey

Barrie