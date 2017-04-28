A Barrie woman was charged with fraud after a cheque was deposited twice at different banks.

City police spoke to the branch manager of a Collier Street bank Thursday about a cheque deposited into a client's personal account that had already been deposited.

It had been manually deposited on Wednesday, but digitally cashed earlier.

Police determined the cheque was issued last October and cashed with a different bank the day it was issued.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000.