Budget questioned by Brown

The balance in Ontario's 2017 budget is still being questioned.

"I'm pretty happy about this budget. We've balanced it," Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne said Friday, the day after Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa delivered his budget.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown continued to disagree.

"It's actually a $5-billion operational deficit, so Ontario is not balanced," he said. "That's a sham, that's a charade, that Sousa is trying to present to the public, but it's misleading."

Brown said the Grits are using one-time money to balance the books, such as the Hydro One sale, revenue from government asset sales, government land sales and double-counting the cap-and-trade money, and of federal infrastructure money.

But Wynne said provincial revenues are up, helping balance the budget, for a basic reason.

"The Ontario economy is doing very well," she said, adding "it is government's job to make sure" all Ontarians can benefit from the strong economy.

One such budget measure is the pharmacare program for children and youths, covering prescriptions for most acute and common chronic conditions for those age 24 and younger, with no deductions or co-payment, starting Jan. 1.

But Brown said it's not a fair plan.

"I'd like a plan that's more equitable. What I mean by that: I don't believe millionaire kids need help paying for their prescriptions," he said. "Do I think (Canadian pop music star) Justin Bieber needs to have his prescriptions paid for under this plan?

"When I say means-testing, when I say more of an equitable plan, I would certainly not support covering those who don't need any help at all and not providing help for those who need it."

But Wynne said Ontario doesn't do a "means test" for things like hip replacement and other procedures - people just have it covered. That's what universal care is. Some might not support universal care.

"We do," she said. "We are covering cancer drugs. We are covering medication for rare diseases."

Wynne said her government has built 810 schools (including Orillia Secondary School) and renovated 780. The province is providing $16 billion in capital funding grants over 10 years to build new schools.

The premier noted her government, when it came to power, put a moratorium on closures.

"At the end of that moratorium, schools boards were saying, 'You're really tying our hands,'" Wynne said.

The issue of school closures is "a very challenging thing" and Wynne said the discussions happening in communities around pressures on small schools are not always "good discussions."

Her government would be much more interested in boards and schools collaborating with each other to find options for schools in smaller communities, Wynne said.

Brown said that's not the whole story, however.

"You look at the fine print - there's 300 schools on the chopping block," he said. "We've seen the history of this, too. I think of the elementary schools in Port McNicoll and Waubaushene, Barrie Central, of course. There's been a history of school closures.

"I actually got up in the legislature this week. I read (Wynne) quotes from when she first entered politics. She said she was getting into politics to stop (former Ontario premier) Mike Harris's school closures, and 'Mike the Knife,' she called him. She has now closed 100 more schools than Mike Harris and (another former PC premier) Ernie Eves combined, and there are 300 more on the chopping block. So, how hypocritical and disingenuous, and there's no help in this budget."

The 2017 budget also includes previous announcements, such as the 25% cut in hydro rates by this summer.

Wynne said this is not early campaigning ahead of the 2018 Ontario election.

"For a couple of years, we've been trying to find ways to help people with their electricity bills," she said, using the Ontario Electricity Support Program, to help low-income Ontarians, as an example. "We realized that wasn't enough."

Wynne said she is used to hearing critics claim this is premature electioneering, but "that can't stop me ... from doing the things that are right."

Brown disagreed.

"Most likely, the next budget will be a glorified platform," he said. "I think this one is their election budget."

The PC boss said there need to be structural changes to hydro - stop selling Hydro One shares, rein in executive salaries right now, stop over-generating water power and having to give it away, and stop signing new generation contracts.

"I will have a more elaborate discussion of hydro in the (election) platform," he said. "What I did put out, the structural changes, I didn't pick a number out of thin air like the NDP or Liberals did, but changes I asked the government to do would result in lower hydro rates."

Wynne said she's unaware of a Tory hydro plan, however.

"We've seen no evidence of a plan (from the PCs)," she said. "If Patrick Brown has a good idea, he should be telling the people of Ontario what that is."

The Liberals' plan to find savings so it can cut rates by 25% is to finance the costs of electricity-generation contracts during longer periods of time.

"The Liberal plan is not a plan; it simply borrows money. Borrowing money is not a plan," Brown said. "I want to make sure that what I present to Ontarians is not some number out of thin air - it's actually based on reasoned evidence."

The next Ontario election is expected to be held in June 2018.

