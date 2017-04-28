Barrie residents Adam Dixon and Brad Bowden, along with other members of Team Canada, brought home gold from the Gangneung 2017 World Para Ice Hockey Championships in South Korea last weekend.

Canada’s national sledge team defeated the United States, 4-1, in the final to become world champions once again.

The tournament was a warmup for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games being held in South Korea.

Over the years, the silver and gold has come down to a matchup between longtime rivals Team USA and Team Canada, but this time around, it was the red and white who brought home the hardware.

Bowden and teammate Liam Hickey scored within less than one minute of each other in the dying minutes of the first period to open the scoring fro Canada. Teammate Tyler McGregor added two more goals 13 seconds apart in the second frame, with Bowden assisted on both markers.

Nikko Landeros of the United States got one past Dominic Larocque at 12:02 of the third period, but the American rally came too late and Canada earned its fourth gold medal in event history.

Dixon was named the tournament’s best defenceman, recording 18 points – four goals, 14 assists – in seven games at the championships.

He said he is always thrilled to represent his country.

“It’s always an honour to pull that jersey on,” he said. “You grow up watching the world juniors and have the family gather around the television over Christmastime. And then to get an opportunity very similar and represent your country, and people are back home watching and rooting for you, is also quite an honour.”

Dixon works with a not-for-profit charity in the area called All Sports, All People.

“We run programs in Barrie for sledge hockey, basketball, hand cycling as well as Orillia and Bradford. For some people it’s about getting active and playing a sport,” he said.

Bowden has been on Canada’s national sledge team for 19 years and is a force to be reckoned with on the ice.

He’s no stranger to winning and still loves the thrill of competition.

“It’s surreal,” Bowden said of the gold win. “I’ve been on teams where we’ve won before in the past and there’s always a great feeling of pride. It’s definitely an honour to represent your country on that kind of stage.

“It’s been a long road,” he added. “Everybody on the team has been through a lot at some point in their lives and have dealt with a lot of different adversity and tragic events.”

Bowden lost his grandfather, who he was very close to, just last winter.

“I know he would’ve been super proud and I know he’s watching from somewhere,” Bowden said. “You have those down days, they happen, but at the end of the day, I’m always happy about the things that were given to me and the opportunities to represent my country and play the sport I love.

“I’m an athlete,” he added. “That’s all I am.”

Dixon said sledge hockey is special.

“It’s the only full-contact disabled sport. It’s a way to get physical, get your frustrations out and have some fun in a team atmosphere,” he said. “We’ve got guys who lost a leg in Afghanistan, had cancer, lost a limb and guys who are born with a disability, spina bifida or been in car accidents and motorcycle accidents.

“It’s a choice you have to make. Rather than feel sorry for yourself you just get out, be active and continue living life.”

