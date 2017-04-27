A woman remains in critical condition after jumping from a car on the highway Wednesday.

Police closed a section of Highway 400 between the Essa Road off and on ramps for more than two hours to investigate the incident.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police have determined there will be no charges laid following the extensive investigation.

“There was no foul play suspected,” said Schmidt.

The woman, whom Schmidt believes may have jumped from the moving vehicle, was initially transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre but was soon taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, he said.

“Her condition is still critical,” Schmidt said.

Drivers were re-routed off the highway, allowed to cross Essa Road and then allowed back on, however side streets remained congested during rush-hour traffic.