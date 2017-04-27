What am I going to do about mom and dad?

Miranda isn’t living at home with her husband anymore.

She’s packed her suitcase and has moved in with her mom. Why? Her mom can no longer live alone and refuses to move and Miranda can’t see any other way.

Elaine left her established community and network of friends, sold her house and moved 300 kilometres away because her mom and dad are in crisis.

Her mom is suffering from dementia. She’s incontinent. She’s still in the apartment with Elaine’s father, the apartment she finally coaxed them to move to when she was able to sell their house.

But now, Elaine’s father can’t handle her mother and Community Care Access Centre is conducting interviews.

But there’s a wait and her parents refuse to be separated from each other.

Todd came home last week and found a complete stranger in the basement apartment where his father lives. He put the apartment in his house when his mother died, moving his dad to live with Todd’s family in his own space. His dad answers the phone when telemarketers call and can no longer distinguish what’s safe and what isn’t. He happily gave the code to the family door to a stranger who had come to demonstrate a vacuum cleaner.

Parents are out of money. There’s a tremendous amount of confusion between long-term care, assisted living and retirement homes, as well as what government helps pay for and what the rules are.

“Do my parents have to be destitute before the government helps with costs?”

“What does a basic nursing home room look like?”

“Do I still have to deal with doctors appointments, medicine and personal supplies when my parents are in a retirement home? A nursing home? A long-term care facility?”

“Can my mom and dad live together if one of them has Alzheimers and one does not?”

“How do I balance the demands of my parents, my spouse, my own kids at university, my business and the fact that none of my siblings lives in the province?”

“My parent is making really bad financial decisions. How do I get power of attorney?”

If this feels familiar, at all, then you’ve joined the league of baby-boomers whose aging parents are reaching a crisis level. Even with the Internet and available programs, just understanding and coping is a daunting experience.

With burnout just around the corner, middle-aged adult children, many with their own infirmities, are dealing with stubborn parents who either won’t or can’t move to something else.

Along with the sheer physical exhaustion of entering your parents’ trinket-stuffed home and beginning the horror of downsizing so you can move them is the emotional challenge of realizing that your wonderful mother can no longer make decisions that are healthy for her.

The child has become the parent. And the ‘child’ has their own adult children who are watching how they handle this. It’s going to come full circle eventually.

So common is this that a loosely formed group of folks have started meeting just to share the pain, and the resources and comfort that comes with a shared problem. They meet twice a month to lighten the load and they call themselves Jam.

“Are you the jam in the generational sandwich? That’s where the name came from.”

They give support, hugs and share resources. They share discussions and guidance to others with aging parents. Many feel helpless and don’t know where to turn.

They share tips and suggestions to help cope through the journey.

They bring in regular presenters to share practices and solutions. They share tears and laughter with the funny stories.

It’s not only comforting to know you’re not alone. It gives you confidence to know you’ve got company out there, all trying to do the best for their parents and yet survive at the same time. By becoming empowered, you’ll strengthen your coping mechanisms.

This group has open arms and invites people with these problems to come out and join a support group. Meetings are free and are held at Suite Success at ESS Direct, 411 Huronia Rd., at Big Bay Point Road. Meeting times are the second Wednesday of the month, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the fourth Monday morning of the month, from 7:45 a.m. until 9:15 a.m.

For more information, email sinda@essdirect.ca, katherine@makegoodchoices.ca or larryhoover@rogers.com.

Larry, Sinda, Katherine? Thanks! It’s a load lightened when it’s shared.

Donna Douglas is a Barrie writer. You can read 21 years of her columns on her website at www.donnadouglas.com. You can reach her at donna@donnadouglas.com.