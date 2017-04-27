Township signs new soccer agreement

The kids can keep hitting the pitch in Oro-Medonte this spring.

There had been some concern Oro-Medonte Minor Soccer's season might be in limbo after archaeological work at its former location on the Burl's Creek Event Grounds left the fields unplayable for 2017.

But during their meeting Wednesday, township councillors voted to move forward with a lease agreement with Burl's Creek for the 2017 and 2018 soccer seasons, meaning play will move from a large tract of land off Line 7 to another piece off Line 8.

Mayor Harry Hughes said the league provides an important activity for children living in the township; something that helped make council's unanimous decision an easy one.

"There was very little discussion," Hughes said. "Everyone knows we want to get kids out and help them stay active."

A staff report also noted the program provides a significant community benefit and has met a public need with 'a private facility circumventing the need for the township to construct costly sports fields.'

Formally established in 1999, the recreational, not-for-profit league has operated under a lease agreement with Burl's Creek. The township has provided a $5,000 grant towards the lease since 2001.

Now under the new plan, the township will enter into a lease agreement on behalf of the soccer group for the next two years.

Shawn Binns, the township's operations and community services director, said that while the lands affected by last fall's archaeological assessment were tilled and reseeded, the fields simply weren't ready for the start of the 2017 season slated to begin May 17.

That meant a solution had to be found so the approximately 600 area children involved could again lace up the cleats this spring.

"We don't have the land (for that large a group)," Binns said. "We have some very small parcels of parkland with smaller pitches. We need to have a long-term plan for the accommodation of soccer."

Binns said that when the event grounds were sold in 2014, the new owners continued to honour the original agreement and have to-date committed to provide lands for the program.

"(Burl's Creek) is prepared to enter into a long-term agreement for the use of the Line 8 lands following the outcome of the permanent zoning amendment application," the staff report said, referring to the Ontario Municipal Board's impending land-use decision regarding the events park.

andrewphilips@live.ca