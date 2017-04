BRADFORD – Hand tools have been stolen from an unlocked pickup truck parked at a Chelsea Crescent home.

South Simcoe police say it happened since April 21, and some of the DeWalt cordless tools have 'AL' inscribed on them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. Kyla Thurston at 905-775-3311, ext. 1466 or at kyla.thurston@southsimcoepolice.ca, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.