A severe thunderstorm alert has been issued for Barrie and the surrounding area.

As of 4:56 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists say they are tracking a line of severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel sized hail accompanied by heavy rain.

These severe thunderstorms are moving northeast at 50 kilometres-per-hour but could reach 90 kms/hour with poor visibility.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends residents of Barrie, Hillsdale, Collingwood, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake take shelter if threatening weather approaches.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qcGeXq.