Some out-of-the-box thinking is required to re-name downtown Barrie's performing arts centre.

And get a cheque for those naming rights.

As part of the city's corporate sponsorship program, Barrie councillors have authorized staff to negotiate for naming rights with new, potential sponsors of the Mady theatre, at Five Points, and report back with a recommendation.

A formal request for expressions of interest for naming rights to the Mady facility was posted to Biddingo from Feb. 1-22.

“We had interest expressed from the business community,” said Rebecca James-Reid

executive director of Access Barrie. “However, we did have feedback that sponsorship didn’t fit within the traditional procurement process because the city is asking the business community for money, which requires a level of discussion and negotiations as opposed to a standard purchase.

“We heard that seeking sponsorship and naming rights didn’t fit within the traditional format of a request for proposals.”

So staff sought approval to proceed through a non-standard procurement process, where staff would meet with those interested in the naming rights and present the sponsorship proposal to Barrie councillors.

James-Reid said staff now have direction to negotiate with those who responded to the request for expressions of interest, and pursue any other potential leads as well.

“Once we have direction from council next week (at the May 1 meeting), we can start these formal negotiations,” she said. “We will be reporting back to (Barrie councillors) as soon as possible.”

In late 2011, the previous city council approved a deal giving Mady the theatre's naming rights for 22 years at $500,000.

Mady Development paid $50,000 in January, 2012, then $150,000 in March, 2013 and later that year contributed professional services and labour worth $40,000 to complete the kitchenette and bar in the lower theatre at 1 Dunlop St. W.

But Mady missed its $100,000 payment in December, 2013, also the $100,000 due in December, 2014 – when Mady Development's financial troubles became public.

It faced a September, 2015 deadline to pay $200,000 owed for the downtown Barrie theatre's naming rights, and commit to another $100,000 by December, or have its name removed by 2017.

When the payments were not made, the city began the process of finding another corporate sponsor for the downtown theatre, and selling the naming rights – although the Mady name remains on the facility.

The downtown theatre's construction cost was $6 million. Along with the $1.2 million price to buy the Dunlop Street West property, and the $525,141 interest on the portion debentured (how municipalities borrow money), the theatre's total cost is more than $7.7 million.

