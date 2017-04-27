Two of Barrie’s own take to the stage for a Midday Music With Shigeru concert next week.

It’s a case of duelling pianos with two concert grands.

The concert features Thomas Torok and Tabitha Johnson, both emerging young artists, who will be playing two piano concertos at the concert.

They will be taking turns playing the lead in each piece: Mozart’s Piano Concerto No.9 and Grieg’s Piano Concerto Op.16.

Both have performed at Barrie’s Midday Music With Shigeru concerts in the past and both are continuing their music studies beyond the city with eye to making it a career, whatever form that may take.

Each has a different goal in mind.

Both are well on their way, garnering experience performing solo in a concert setting. They have received numerous awards and have, on occasion, competed against each other.

Tabitha Johnson is taking piano performance at McGill University in Montreal. In addition to numerous awards and scholarships over the years, she completed her ARCT Performer’s Diploma (piano) with first-class honours with distinction, and in 2014, her ARCT Elementary Teachers.

She has also participated in fundraisers for Cambodia, Haiti, Kenya and the Philippines and when she’s home, volunteers to play at nursing homes, churches and hospitals. She has performed in the past with Huronia Symphony and played the piano for the choir at Heritage Baptist Church.

Johnson hopes to teach at the post-secondary level and open up her own music school.

Thomas Torok marked the biggest highlight of his career last year when he performed at Barrie Concerts, as the featured soloist with the Toronto Concert Orchestra, conducted by Kerry Stratton. He garnered two standing ovations.

Torok, who was born in Hungary in 1998, comes from a long line of talented musicians on his mother’s side. He started playing the piano by ear at the age of four.

He has been studying at Phil and Eli Taylor Academy for Young Artists the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto since he was 15 years old and expects to continue there until 2018. He is slated to play the Mozart Concerto with the Huronia Symphony Orchestra with artistic director and conductor Oliver Balaburski at the 2017-18 season opener in October.

Torok and Johnson perform Wednesday, May 3 at Hi-Way Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne St. N., beginning at noon.

Admission is $5 each, free for students.