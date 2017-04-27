Slivered carrots wrapped around bright green beans delicately placed beside mushroom and goat cheese stuffed chicken and roasted potatoes.

Such were the mouth-watering menus prepared by chef wannabees that decorated the tables of a classroom in Georgian College’s hospitality, tourism and recreation program on Wednesday.

That the meals had been cooked by teenagers from 15 schools across the province didn’t deter the college’s chefs from expecting evidence of a certain flair for the culinary arts.

“It’s very good,” said co-ordinator of the culinary program, Chef Phillip Leach.

“It’s amazing this type of work. To see three-course meals prepared in three hours – the average home cooked meal – you couldn’t do that. This is above average,” he said.

A handful of chefs poked and prodded the food stuffs, determining if the meat was cooked thoroughly, if the drizzled caramel glaze had set properly on the crème caramel and if the chocolate turned out on the éclairs.

The cooking teams weren’t just sweating it out in the kitchen for participant ribbons.

At stake were 18 scholarships for cooking, baking and restaurant service worth $1,500 for first place in each category, $1,000 for second and six $750 scholarships for third place.

Julia Lonsdale, 15, and Naomi Crafts, 16, of Parry Sound High School each took home a $1,000 scholarship for their combined baking skills. Although the two young women had worried about their crème caramel not solidifying in a satisfactory manner, they were pleased with overall results.

“It’s an amazing experience to do this in high school,” said Lonsdale, who has hopes of becoming a chef.

Students who worked in the restaurant service competition had to create mocktails, properly set-up tables in the dining room and serve customers.

“It was awesome, everyone was really friendly and the feedback was good,” said student Emily Porteous.

Competing high schools from across the province included Almaguin Highlands, Banting Memorial, Bear Creek, Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes, Fenelon Falls, Huntsville, Huron Heights, John Cabot Catholic, Lawrence Park, Marc Garneau, Nottawasaga Pines, Parry Sound, St. Francis Xavier, Twin Lakes and Thistletown.

First Place prize in the cooking category was awarded to the team from St. Francis Xavier, second went to Huron Heights and Nottawasaga Pines placed third.

In the baking category, John Cabot took home first place, Parry Sound second and Huron Heights received third.

John Cabot also took home a first place in Restaurant Service, and Parry Sound received a second place and St. Francis Xavier received a third place.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1