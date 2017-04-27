Matt Gleben, second from left, was recognized on Thursday for he and his wife Heather's efforts to have a painting of Sir Robert Barrie hung at city hall.

The painting, which shows Rear Admiral Barrie during the War of 1812 with his ship the HMS Dragon in the background in Chesapeake Bay near Washington D.C., has been reproduced for the Glebens in recognition of their $20,000 donation to the cause.

On hand for the presentation were Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, left, former mayor and honorary colonel emeritus Janice Laking and honorary colonel emeritus and former Barrie councillor Rob Warman.

The original painting hangs in the mayor's office.