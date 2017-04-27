Ontario’s government took the lead in shaping the Canada Free Trade Deal, which aims to eliminate most internal barriers to trade within Canada.

Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid chaired the negotiations and says the new agreement is expected to add $25 billion a year to the country’s economy.

The deal covers all sectors except those specifically exempted, such as tobacco and taxation, and it takes effect July 1.

The agreement was warmly welcomed by the Canadian Federation of Independant Business.

“There is more to do to eliminate some silly and irritating rules, but the deal creates an innovative framework that we haven’t had before to get understanding red tape issues resolved,” said federation vice-president Laura Jones.

Duguid correctly noted that for Ontario and Canada to take full advantage of free-trade deals with North America and Europe, businesses in Ontario and other jurisdictions need to be able to trade as freely as possible, so as not to give foreign competitors an unfair advantage in the Canadian market.

Iain M. Graham

Barrie