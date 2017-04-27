Provincial Finance Minister Charles Sousa unveiled the government’s $145-billion budget Thursday, with one of the highlights being free prescription drugs for children across Ontario.

The 2017-18 spending package is balanced, but Ontario’s Liberal government continues to drive up the province’s debt by billions of dollars.

The new pharma-care program will offer free prescription drug coverage to anyone under 25, regardless of family income. It will include the more than 4,400 medications currently covered by the Ontario Drug Benefit program and requires no co-payment or deductible. It takes effect in January of next year and is expected to cost $465 million annually.

A new tax credit for public transit for people 65 and over was also introduced, allowing them to claim 15% of eligible transit expenses, up to $130 a year, which is expected to cost the province $10 million annually.

Money was also announced for 40 new seniors centres, which run programs such as Meals on Wheels.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman took in Thursday’s budget speech from the gallery at Queen’s Park in Toronto.

“The seniors’ tax credit for public transit is a very good thing,” he told the Examiner. “In some ways it replaces what the federal government removed, but it sounds like it goes a bit further. It’s actually a pretty generous credit.

“That will be good for our transit system and it will be good for seniors who use transit in the city of Barrie getting to the hospital or anywhere else.”

Lehman said one of the “signature pieces” of the budget was the drug plan for anyone under 25 years old.

“How will that affect organizations that have a drug plan? Could that reduce the benefit costs for companies out there or the public sector? That remains to be seen,” he said.

“But for anybody who has kids, it’s good. With a family-oriented community like Barrie, there are a lot of people who will be affected by that,” Lehman said.

“With the way the economy is changing, there are fewer people who are in employment who have benefits, like self-employed folks, contractors and small-business owners.”

Lehman said the budget also has a focus on co-op education.

“That’s aimed at getting more youth into co-ops,” he said. “Georgian is one of the best colleges in the province for co-ops. They have a huge placement rate and a number of co-op programs, so I expect they will be able to take advantage of that.”

The province may have eliminated the deficit in the 2017-18 budget, but net debt continues to grow. It’s projected to reach $312 billion this fiscal year and rise by $24 billion by 2019-20, even though the Liberals expect to balance the next two budgets as well.

“The fact that the government has eliminated the deficit is a really good thing, because they’re spending what they bring in,” Lehman said. “The problem is that they’ve amassed a very large amount of debt over the last 10 years or so. At some point, you have to tackle that and try to bring it down.”

Simcoe North MPP and Progressive Conservative Party leader Patrick Brown said the budget is not balanced.

“The government is hiding a more than $5-billion operational deficit through cash grabs, unauthorized pension assets, and one-time and unusual revenue,” he said, adding the Liberals are "cooking the books" a year before the next election.

“The Liberals have no plan in this budget to get the debt under control," Brown said. "They’ve more than doubled the debt in just 14 years.”

