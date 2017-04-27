Kempenfelt Community Players marks its 40th anniversary with a musical revue of songs and comedy, solos and ensemble pieces from a variety of shows over the years.

A Step in Time starts May 2.

“We put the proposal together and did auditions in January,” said Julie Underhill. “It’s a great cast, very talented. People are going to be in for a real treat with the vocal performances, for sure.”

She teamed up with Chris Ness to create the show. They knew each other from teaching music together at Innisdale Secondary School and both have been involved with KCP for years.

In fact, Underhill, who is the vice principal at Barrie North Collegiate, said her first KCP show was because of Ness who recruited her for the Nunsense Christmas Musical, Nuncrackers, which was held at the same location as the current show, but back in 2001.

Since then she has served in a variety of roles, from acting to producing, stage managing and working on the board of directors.

“I like a lot of the different roles and the variety and it’s a group I fell in love with right away, so you step into a role wherever there is a need,” she said. “I think a lot of people do that in KCP.”

Ness, who is retired from teaching, has served as musical director for numerous shows and plays in the pit band which he will do again for the anniversary show. He is also a professional musician. He is one of the longest standing members of KCP, and has frequently teamed up with his wife, Janet Ness, as music director/director for the youth shows.

“People are writing down (their) memories and emailing Bob (Buckley) who will be compiling it in a book along with photos from 60 shows,” Underhill said.

Buckley is another long-standing KCP member who has marked one of his first shows acting with Chris Ness. He also has a background in teaching, which is where the group began, back when it was known as Teachers’ Music Theatre Workshop.

Barbara McCann, known locally as the former conductor of the King Edward Choir, started it as a learning tool for teachers.

At the time, she was a music consultant for the Simcoe County board of education, and she saw a need for teachers who wanted to learn about music and theatre for their students, to present musicals in their schools.

In the workshop, the teachers would learn by doing, meeting once a week outside of regular school hours to present a major musical every two years.

When Buckley moved to Barrie in the mid-1980s, he was geography teacher at Portage View Public School. He joined the Teachers’ Music Theatre Workshop, along with his wife, Jo-Ann, and it became an activity they did together.

Since then, he has been involved with everything from acting and singing to producing and directing.

In later years, after retiring, he moved to behind the scenes work, as there are very few roles for older actors. However, he will be joining the cast to perform in the anniversary show. He will have sample proofs of the KCP anniversary book he has assembled at the show for people to order. The 80-page book has 3,000 photographs.

The Teachers Music Theatre Workshop became KCP in 2002 as it grew to encompass the community and it has continued to evolve ever since. The most recent change to was add an extra night of performances for the business corporate sector May 2-3 at 8 p.m.

In addition, KCP has added for the first time, reserved seating, to the round-table format.

In creating the anniversary show, Underhill and Ness recruited another longtime KCP member who is serving on the board of directors, Dorothy McCallion, to help create a script to link the musicals together.

“There’s lots of humour. Two of our goals when we put this together, we wanted a good steady pace and a lot of humour in it,” Underhill said. “We’ve included a couple of great monologues. The criteria for all songs was to be up-tempo, foot tapping or wow the audience with vocal harmonies.

“Narrowing it down to a two-hour show, sometimes it’s a segment, sometimes the full song and some medleys.”

Performances run May 4-6 at 8 p.m., May 6-7 at 2 p.m., at Ferndale Banquet Hall, 24 Ferndale Industrial Dr.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for groups of eight or more, $20 for seniors and children, available at the box office 1-800-838-3006 or online through kempenfeltplayers.com.